CBS News Correspondent Jericka Duncan reports.
CBS Executives Placed On Leave After Reports Of "Racist" And "Sexist" Comments
Users Across Northeast US Reporting Widespread Internet OutagesUsers across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday. Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it’s not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage. Katie Johnston reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Tracking A Wintry MixLlarisa Abreu has the Eyewitness Weather forecast.
Group Philly Fighting COVID Is Out As Major Partner With CityHoward Monroe reports.
Remembering Kobe Bryant On 1 Year Anniversary Of His DeathChris Martinez reports.
Digital Brief: Jan. 26, 2021 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.
Weather Update: Glaze Of Ice Possible In SpotsLlarisa Abreu reports.
Authorities Investigating Hit-And-Run At Bensalem Square Shopping Center Parking LotHoward Monroe has the latest.
Tuesday Weather: Tracking A Wintry MixLlarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.
Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory IssuedLauren Casey has the latest forecast.
4 Family Members Killed In Suspected Murder-Suicide In West Whiteland Township IdentifiedAlicia Roberts reports.
Philadelphia Ends Partnership With Philly Fighting COVIDThe department says it is developing plans to allocate vaccine doses to other providers and is scheduling clinics so people who have been vaccinated at the Convention Center can get their second doses.
Authorities Concerned Riley Williams, Alleged Capitol Rioter Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi's Laptop, May Destroy EvidenceAt a court hearing Monday, officials said that includes the possibility she may have, or could have, deleted online messages and accounts.
Camden Parents Make Heartfelt Pleas To Keep Several Public Schools OpenKimberly Davis reports.
Fire Breaks Out After Reports Of Explosion In Building That Houses Victory Brewing, Apartments In Kennett SquareNo injuries have been reported and the Red Cross has been requested to help residents of the building.
Digital Brief: Jan. 25, 2021 (PM)Jessica Kartalija has the latest headlines.
Former Villanova Star Tanoh Kpassagnon Seeking 2nd Super Bowl Title With Kansas City ChiefsPat Gallen reports.
Gritty Recording Personalized Messages To Benefit Ed Snider Youth Hockey FoundationMessages are also available from former Flyers like Bernie Parent, Danny Briere and Scott Hartnell.
Philadelphia Weather: Timing Arrival Of Wintry MixLauren Casey has the latest forecast.
16-Year-Old Girl Helps Dozens Of Homeless Teens In KensingtonAlexa Rhodes delivered 75 backpacks to Covenant House Street Outreach.
Former Bucks County Teacher Sentenced For Taking Upskirt Photos Of StudentsJames Reppert Jr. pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and invasion of privacy.
Police Searching For Sledgehammer-Swinging Robber In North PhiladelphiaCall police if you recognize the suspects.
COVID-19 Variants More Dangerous Than First Thought, Researchers SayStephanie Stahl reports.