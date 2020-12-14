The filmmaker talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith on The Sit-Down about the Philadelphia police's raid on the radical group MOVE and the story of Mike Africa Jr. who did everything to get his mother out of prison.
Tommy Oliver On HBO Documentary "40 Years A Prisoner"
Sponsored By
Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Family & Parenting, Food & Drink, Health & Fitness, Interviews, News, General, General, Local News, KYWTV
Latest Videos
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, State Officials Hold COVID-19 Response BriefingThe press conference was held Monday, Dec. 14.
Tommy Oliver On HBO Documentary "40 Years A Prisoner"The filmmaker talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith on The Sit-Down about the Philadelphia police's raid on the radical group MOVE and the story of Mike Africa Jr. who did everything to get his mother out of prison.
Philadelphia Weather: Powerful Winter Storm MidweekLlarisa Abreu has the Eyewitness Weather forecast.
New Jersey, Pennsylvania Governors Blasting Federal Lawmakers For Failing To Pass New COVID Relief BillThe governors blamed Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the impasse.
Pennsylvania Provides Update On Commonwealth's Coronavirus Vaccine PlansHealth Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine held a press conference on Monday.
Dr. Rachel Levine Holds Daily COVID-19 BriefingThe statewide total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 499,764.
People Hitting Hardware Stores To Get Ready With Winter Storm Barreling Towards Philadelphia AreaHoward Monroe reports.
CVS Planning To Hire Thousands Of Workers To Help With COVID VaccinationsThe company says it has the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots a month.
Digital Brief: Dec. 14, 2020 (AM)Jim Donovan has your morning headlines.
Plenty Of Questions Still Remain About The COVID-19 VaccineDr. Rob Danoff joined Eyewitness News to answer some of those questions.
Philadelphia Weather: Cold Rain, Wintry Mix & Snow MondayMeteorologist Llarisa Abreu has your forecast.
Philadelphia Weather: Winter Storm Watch IssuedMeteorologist Llarisa Abreu has your forecast.
1 Person In Critical Condition Following Accident On Southbound I-95Police found the victim Sunday night on the southbound side of I-95 at the Girard Avenue exit in Fishtown.
Philadelphia International Airport One Of Roughly 30 Airports To Welcome Shipments Of Coronavirus VaccinesHoward Monroe reports.
New Restrictions Go Into Effect Monday As Cases Continue To Surge Across StateGov. John Carney is limiting most retail stores, and all restaurants, to 30% capacity.
Weather Update: Powerful Winter Storm MidweekLauren Casey reports.
Electoral College Meets Monday To Formally Elect Joe Biden As PresidentPresident Donald Trump has still not conceded.
Jalen Hurts Shines In First Start As Eagles Quarterback, Birds Beat Saints 24-21Don Bell and Pat Gallen report.
Philadelphia International Airport One Of Roughly 30 Airports To Welcome Shipments Of Coronavirus VaccinesTrang Do reports.
Punchline Philly Collects Used Coats, New Socks For Less Fortunate In FishtownPunch Line Philly collected gently used coats and new socks in Fishtown Sunday afternoon.
Child Shot, Left Fighting For His Life For Months Receives Holiday CheerDan Koob reports.
Firefighters Rescue Man From Two-Alarm Fire At Montgomery County Apartment ComplexThe fire started on Kearney Drive in North Wales around 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Police Commanding Officers Blast Philadelphia Court System Over Recent Handling Of Firearms Violation CasesJoe Holden reports.