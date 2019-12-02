Philadelphia Police Investigate Multiple Monday Morning ShootingsA man was shot multiple times and killed. two 19-year-olds are also recovering from gunshot wounds after two shootings in the Fairhill section of Philadelphia on Monday morning.

40 minutes ago

Idaho Teen Gets Stuck In Chick-Fil-A High Chair After Dared By FriendsRestaurant workers tried desperately to get her out for 45 minutes!

51 minutes ago

Hershey Bears Shatter World Record As Fans Toss 45,650 Teddy Bears For CharityFans launched teddy bears and other stuffed animals onto the ice, after the Bears' first goal of the game last night.

1 hour ago

Midday Weather Update: When The Winter Weather Moves OutMatt Petrillo has the latest forecast.

1 hour ago

Mother Charged In Deaths Of Children Found Hanging In Basement Of Berks County HomeProsecutors say more details on the arrest would be announced at a news conference.

2 hours ago

Doug Pederson Says Eagles Are In Control Of Their Own Destiny, Still Have Shot To Make PlayoffsDoug Pederson spoke to the media Monday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Wintry Weather Causing Delays, Flight Cancellations At PHLJoe Holden reports.

2 hours ago

PennDOT Gears Up For Winter Weather Across StateChantee Lans reports.

2 hours ago

Residents In Doylestown Enjoying Snow DayMatt Petrillo reports.

2 hours ago

Weather Alert: Where The Heaviest Snow FallsMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

Mother Charged In Deaths Of Children Found Hanging In Basement Of Berks County HomeThe mother of an 8-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister found hanging in their Berks County home has been charged with their murder. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning In EffectMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Considers Easing Voting Restrictions On ConvictsNew Jersey could soon join more than a dozen states that allow convicts who are out of jail on parole or probation the right to vote.Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Police Warning New Jersey Residents After Coyote Mauls DogAuthorities say a coyote recently attacked and mauled a small dog in New Jersey, where residents are being asked to be on the lookout for the animal. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Winter Weather Causing Flight Delays, Cancellations At Philadelphia International AirportPhiladelphia International Airport is warning travelers to check their flight status for delays and cancellations as winter weather is taking over the region Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

State Police Used 'Deadly Force' Against Alleged Abductor Of 15-Year-Old Girl In Luzerne CountyPennsylvania State Police say officers killed a 20-year-old man who they say stole a police vehicle and abducted a 15-year-old girl. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Officials: Man Working On Oil Burner Sparks House Fire, Suffers BurnsAuthorities say a man working on an oil burner at a New Jersey home somehow sparked a fire that left him severely burned. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Digital Brief: Dec. 2, 2019 (AM)Jim Donovan has your morning Digital Brief.

6 hours ago

Professor Pat Grades Eagles Performance In Loss To DolphinsPat Gallen reports.

7 hours ago

Mobile Weather Watcher: Snow Preparations Underway Ahead Of Winter WeatherDan Koob is tracking weather conditions in Allentown.

8 hours ago

Tracking Winter Weather In AllentownDan Koob reports.

8 hours ago

Monday Morning Weather: Winter Storm Warning In EffectMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

8 hours ago

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash On Roosevelt BoulevardThe crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the northbound inner lanes near Summerdale and Adams Avenues.

8 hours ago

Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc Across US As Millions Travel Home From ThanksgivingThe storm dumped heavy snow on parts of California to the midwest, while other areas were hit with heavy rain.

8 hours ago