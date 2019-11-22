4 Philadelphia Fire Engine Companies Reopening Over Next 24 HoursThey were originally shut down during the recession.

7 minutes ago

Midday Weather Update: Milder Friday AfternoonMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

11 minutes ago

Made In Philadelphia Holiday Market Returns To Dilworth ParkMore than 45 local businesses will be there offering unique products, including Charisse McGill from French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods.

23 minutes ago

3 Young Suspects Wanted For Thefts In Center CityIf you recognize any of the individuals, you're asked to contact police.

28 minutes ago

Former Penn State Assistant Football Coach Jerry Sandusky To Appear In Court For Re-sentencingIt's not clear if Sandusky's sentence will change.

31 minutes ago

Two Teens Injured In Double Stabbing On Broad Street Line SubwayAlexandria Hoff reports.

32 minutes ago

Police Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Rittenhouse SquareJan Carabeo reports.

33 minutes ago

Man Wanted For Firing Shots At Off-Duty Philadelphia Police OfficerThe bullets hit the officer's car, but he was not hurt.

43 minutes ago

Food Bank Of South Jersey Holds Fundraising Gala In CinnaminsonOur very own Chandler Lutz emceed Thursday night's gala, which was held at the Riverton Country Club in Cinnaminson.

45 minutes ago

So Much More: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Fabiana Ferrarini InterviewVittoria Woodill and Jennifer Coleman report.

53 minutes ago

Seahawks-Eagles Preview: Will Seattle's Unblemished Road Record Continue?SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down the battle of the birds in Philadelphia in Week 12. The biggest question that he has coming into the game is whether Seattle can continue to sustain their unbeaten record in road games this year, already 5-0 on the season.

2 hours ago

Philadelphia Police: Two Teens Stabbed At Subway Station In OlneyTwo 17-year-old boys were injured in a double stabbing at the Broad Street Line Logan Station, Philadelphia police say. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Police: Rowan University Student Caught In Parking Garage With Pair Of Binoculars Looking Through Dorm WindowsMitchell Merkowsky is charged with invasion of privacy.

2 hours ago

Former Villanova University Campus Minister Sentenced In Child Pornography CaseA former campus minister at Villanova University who admitted possessing child pornography has been sentenced to nearly seven years in prison. Timothy O’Connell must also serve 10 years of supervised release once he’s freed from prison. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

More Than 75,000 Pounds Of Salad Products Recalled Over E. Coli Concerns: USDAThe U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Kicks OffIt all starts with a health and fitness expo Friday and Saturday at the Convention Center.

3 hours ago

Digital Brief: Nov. 22, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

4 hours ago

Grinch Scares Kids Taking Christmas Pictures In Atco, New JerseyThe Camden County woman who posted the posted the video says her kids were actually looking forward to meeting the Grinch.

5 hours ago

Manuel, Bowa Sleep Outdoors To Raise Awareness For Homeless YouthTwo Phillies favorites going to bat for homeless youth.

6 hours ago

Friday Football Frenzy: Williamstown High School Vs. Lenape High SchoolDan Koob reports.

6 hours ago

Man Dies Following Stabbing In Rittenhouse Square, Police SayJan Carabeo has the latest details.

7 hours ago

Philabundance Helping Put Food On Tables Of Families Across AreaTrang Do reports.

7 hours ago

Friday Morning Forecast: Storm System Arrives TodayMatt Petrillo has the latest forecast.

8 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Rittenhouse SquareJan Carabeo reports.

8 hours ago