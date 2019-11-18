Vittoria Woodill reports.
Eyes On Influencers: Erin Lives Whole's 3 Takeaways
New Jersey Lawmakers Planning Marijuana Question For 2020 BallotNew Jersey legislative leaders unveiled a proposed ballot question Monday that would ask voters whether the state should legalize recreational marijuana. Katie Johnston reports.
Weather Watchers Tuesday Morning UpdateMatt Peterson has the latest from the Weather Watchers.
There Is A New Eye-Catching Art Installation At The Philadelphia Navy YardPat Gallen reports.
Pennsylvania Senate Judiciary Committee Passes Bills For Sexual Abuse ReformTwo of the bills would raise statute of limitations on reporting sexual assaults to age 55.
Former Priest Set To Appear In Bucks County Court TuesdayTrang Do reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Quiet, Comfortable StretchMeteorologist Matt Peterson has your forecast.
More Asbestos Problems For Philadelphia School DistrictCrystal Cranmore reports.
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Quiet And Comfortable StretchMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.
Happening Today: Preliminary Hearing For Former Bucks County Priest Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 BoysTrang Do reports.
Parents Concerned Over Asbestos Found At Thomas M. Peirce School In North PhillyCrystal Cranmore has the latest.
2 Poeple Injured After Three-Car Collision On Platt BridgeThe bridge is now back open.
Philadelphia Weather: Break From Dreary ColdKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Eyes On Influencers: Healthy Food Blogger Erin Lives WholeVittoria Woodill reports.
Police Searching For Would-Be Burglar Who Broke Into Roxborough RestaurantThe restaurant was forced to close Monday to repair the damage.
Hundreds Of Men Join Together To Say Enough Is Enough In Fight Against Gun ViolenceAlexandria Hoff reports.
City Hall Holiday Tree Arrives In PhiladelphiaIt's starting to look like the holidays in the city.
Winslow Township First Responders Helping Kids Get In Touch With Santa ClausGreg Argos reports.
Angry Parents Confront Philadelphia's Superintendent Of Schools Over Asbestos ConcernsKimberly Davis reports.
Northeast Philadelphia Woman Charged With Murdering DaughterThe suspect is 63-year-old Yelena Nezhikovskaya.
Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Rain And Drizzle TonightKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Pair Of Eagles Thank Military Members In South JerseyVinny Curry and Malik Jackson took part in a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
Proposal To Move Peirce Elementary Students To Another Location Over Asbestos ConcernsDistrict officials are looking to move students on Dec. 2.
Police: 2 Women Wanted For Stealing Coats From Evesham Township Church's Donation ClosetChantee Lans reports.