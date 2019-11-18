Vittoria Woodill and Jennifer Coleman report.
So Much More: Go Behind The Scenes Of The 'Erin Lives Whole' Interview
Sponsored By
Categories: News, Eyewitness Extras, KYWTV
Latest Videos
Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Rain And Drizzle TonightKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Pair Of Eagles Thank Military Members In South JerseyVinny Curry and Malik Jackson took part in a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
Proposal To Move Peirce Elementary Students To Another Location Over Asbestos ConcernsDistrict officials are looking to move students on Dec. 2.
Police: 2 Women Wanted For Stealing Coats From Evesham Township Church's Donation ClosetChantee Lans reports.
10-Year-Old Boy Fighting For Life After Being Shot At Pleasantville High School Football GameCleve Bryan reports.
Eagles' Lane Johnson Partners With Philabundance To Donate 400 Turkeys, Holiday Meals To FamiliesPhilabundance is once again doing their part to make sure families in need don't go hungry.
Popular Heart Procedures Could Be Going Down Dramatically, Researchers SayStephanie Stahl reports.
Multi-Million Dollar Project Will Reopen Historic Franklin Square PATCO StationNatasha Brown reports.
Bill Belichick Drops Subtle Bomb On Lane Johnson After Patriots Beat EaglesBelichick took a little jab at the Eagles right tackle.
Philadelphia Weather: Break From The Dreary ColdKate Bilo has the Eyewitness Weather forecast.
Tech Experts Warn About 'Juice Jacking' At Public Charging StationsTech experts say you could be at risk of identity theft.
Another Sinkhole Opens Up In Delaware County Near Mariner East PipelineThis time the ground gave way near the intersection of Valley and Forge Roads in Middletown Township.
Convicted Killer Sean Kratz Sentenced To Life Behind BarsMatt Petrillo reports.
Man Accused Of Placing Hidden Camera Inside Women's Bathroom Where He WorkedPolice say the discovery was made at the Patterson Schwartz office on College Avenue in Newark, Delaware.
Evesham Township Police Searching For 2 Women Wanted In Church TheftChantee Lans reports.
Night Of Football Turns Into Chaos When Gunfire Erupts At New Jersey High SchoolCleve Bryan reports.
Survey: Three-Quarters Of Americans Suffer From 'Sunday Night Blues'Stephanie Stahl reports.
Officials Pushing To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In New JerseyLawmakers abandoned plans to legalize recreational marijuana earlier this year after coming up a few votes short.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Putting Camera In Stall of Women's Bathroom At Newark Real Estate OfficeA woman first noticed the hidden camera last week.
Philadelphia Inquirer Sports Columnist Bill Lyon Dies At 81Lyon was a columnist at the Philadelphia Inquirer for more than 30 years.
2 Teenagers Facing Kidnapping Charges After Stealing Vehicle With Baby, 6-Year-Old Child Inside In ChesterJoe Holden reports.
Weather Update: Tracking Rain And DrizzleKate Bilo reports.
Eagles Give $5,000 Grant To Baldi Middle School In BustletonThe grant will fund the Fuel Up To Play 60 program which encourages children to exercise for 60 minutes a day.
Sean Kratz Sentenced To Life In Prison After Bucks County Prosecutors Take Death Penalty Off TableMatt Petrillo reports.