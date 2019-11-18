Baldi Middle School In Bustleton Receives $5,000 Grant From EaglesThere was a big pep rally and check presentation Monday morning.

Five Below Starts Selling Products For More Than $5For the first time in 17 years, the company says its raising prices on certain items to $10.

Midday Weather Update: Chilly And Damp Start To The WeekMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

Meeting Scheduled To Discuss Asbestos Concerns At Peirce Elementary In North PhiladelphiaThe School District of Philadelphia may discuss a relocation plan for students.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man Wanted For West Oak Lane Mini Market BurglaryCall police if you have any information.

Day Care Center Fined For Expelling 3-Year-Old Girl With Down SyndromeA national day care center has been fined nearly $50,000 after a 3-year-old girl with Down syndrome was kicked out of its Moorestown facility for not being toilet trained. Katie Johnston reports.

Police: Man Dies After Found Shot Inside Collingswood Apartment LobbySo far there are no arrests.

Police Looking To Identify Remains Of Young Girl Found In SmyrnaPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young girl whose remains were found in Delaware. Police say the girl’s remains were found near the Little Lass fields in Smyrna on Sept. 13. Katie Johnston reports

2 Teens Facing Kidnapping Charges After Allegedly Stealing SUV With 2 Kids InsideThe boys were unharmed and have been reunited with their mother.

10-Year-Old Boy Remains In Critical Condition After Shot During High School Football GameChantee Lans reports.

Portion Of North Philadelphia Street Flooded After Water Main BreakThe Philadelphia Water Department says the main broke around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Bucks County Prosecutors No Longer Seeking Death Penalty Against Convicted Murderer Sean KratzMatt Petrillo reports.

New York City Police Officer, Poconos Gun Shop Owner Stop Mother In Distress From Buying GunRelatives told police the woman wanted to harm herself and her baby.

Woman Who Had Kidney Donated To Her By Patriots Fan Takes In Eagles GameChantee Lans reports.

Professor Pat's Report CardPat Gallen hands out grades in Eagles' loss to Patriots.

Study Says HPV Vaccine Is Safe, Can Prevent Cervical, Head, Neck CancersDoctors are hoping a new study will reassure parents that the vaccine is safe.

Missing Californians Found Dead At Pennsylvania Rest StopTwo people who had been reported missing in California have been found dead at a Pennsylvania rest stop. State police said Friday that 57-year-old Bruce Frenchak Sr. and 54-year-old Sheliene Frenchak, both of Huntington Beach, were found inside a recreational vehicle parked at a rest stop in Cumberland County, about 40 miles west of Harrisburg. Katie Johnston reports.

Philadelphia Inquirer Sports Columnist Bill Lyon Dies At 81Lyon wrote for Inquirer for more than three decades.

Digital Brief: Nov. 18, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

Sentencing Phase In Sean Kratz Murder Trial BeginsProsecutors say they will seek the death penalty against the 22-year-old.

Counselors To Be Available At Pleasantville High School After 3 People Shot At Football GameTrang Do reports.

Monday Morning Forecast: Coastal Flood Advisory At The ShoreMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

3 Men Wanted For Allegedly Attempting To Abduct Ursinus College StudentPolice say the attempted abduction happened on 6th Avenue in Collegeville, early Sunday morning.

Philadelphia Police: Search Underway For 12-Year-Old Akaree Hisle Who Is Considered EndangeredIf you have any information on Akaree Hisle's whereabouts, call police.

