Philadelphia Weather Alert: Tracking Drastic Temperature DropKate Bilo reports.

32 minutes ago

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Sends Message Of Love For Alex TrebeckThe host was emotional after reading the response.

2 hours ago

Bride Helps Brother Propose To GirlfriendThis happened during the bouquet toss at a wedding.

2 hours ago

Defense, Prosecution Rest In Sean Kratz Murder TrialThe 22-year-old was not called to testify.

2 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: How Storm Impacts Your CommuteMeteorologist Matt Peterson has your forecast.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Flyers Opening New Sensory-Friendly LoungeIt will be available at select home games this season.

3 hours ago

Suspect Wanted In 7-Eleven RobberyThis happened at the store on North 5th Street this past Saturday.

3 hours ago

Arctic Cold Blast Felt In PhiladelphiaMatt Petrillo reports.

3 hours ago

Snow Flurries Have Begun Across RegionCleve Bryan reports.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Timing Out Rain, SnowMatt Peterson has your forecast.

3 hours ago

Police: 2 Suspects Break Into Middle Child Deli, Steal Jar Of Change In Center CityTwo men smashed the glass on the front door of a deli and stole a jar of change in Center City, police say. The robbery happened at the Middle Child Deli on the 200 block of South 11th Street on Nov. 11 around 1 a.m. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Officials: Woman Rushed To Hospital After Walking Into Police District Suffering From Multiple Stab WoundsPhiladelphia police rushed a woman to the hospital after she came to the police station suffering from stab wounds. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Woman Suing Club, Club Suing Waiter Over Ruined PurseA New Jersey woman has sued a country club for $30,000 after a waiter spilled wine on her luxury handbag. The Alpine Country Club, in turn, is suing the waiter. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

New Jersey Man Faces Murder Charge After Roommate Found StrangledAuthorities say a dispute between two roommates ended with one strangling the other in their home. Middlesex County prosecutors say Corne Dionisio is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of 32-year-old Fidel Ruiz. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Digital Brief: Nov. 12, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

7 hours ago

Weather Watchers Tuesday Morning UpdateMatt Peterson has the latest from the Weather Watchers.

8 hours ago

Police Believe 19-Year-Old Shot, Killed 11-Year-Old Brother Inside West Philadelphia HomeTrang Do reports.

8 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Tree In Northeast PhiladelphiaThis happened on Roosevelt Boulevard and Comly road.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Chester County Woman Charged In Alleged Cancer Scam Faces Court AppearanceThirty-two-year-old Jessica Smith allegedly collected funds after a fake cancer diagnosis.

9 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Trying To Track Down Killer Who Shot Man To Death In LoganInvestigators tell Eyewitness News, they found shell casings from two semi-automatic weapons.

9 hours ago

Car Crashes Into Creek On Rowan University's CampusInvestigators are working to find what led to the crash.

9 hours ago

Philadelphia Region Bracing For Bitter Cold TemperaturesTemperatures are expected to drop later on Tuesday.

9 hours ago

Weather Update: Huge Temperature DropMatt Peterson reports.

10 hours ago