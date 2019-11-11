So Much More: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Men's Style Pro InterviewVittoria Woodill and Jennifer Coleman report.

44 minutes ago

Eyes On Influencers: Men's Style Pro's Fashion TipsCBS3's Vittoria Woodill reports.

47 minutes ago

Planet Mercury Passes In Front Of SunThis rare event is called Mercury Transit.

2 hours ago

Puppy Stolen From Animal Shelter Is Safe But Police Still Searching For ThiefOfficials believe the dog-napper was familiar with the Voorhees shelter.

2 hours ago

Future Dad Runs Through Wall For Gender RevealBy the looks of the cloud, it appears the couple is expecting a girl.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Messy Tuesday Morning CommuteMeteorologist Matt Peterson has your forecast.

3 hours ago

Phillies First Baseman Rhys Hoskins Posts Photos From WeddingThe wedding took place in Lake Tahoe on Saturday.

3 hours ago

Delaware County Hosts Annual Veteran's Day ParadeJoe Holden reports.

3 hours ago

Officials Investigate Fire In Atlantic CountyThis happened at Jeans Court in Mullica Township.

3 hours ago

11-Year-Old Boy Shot In Chest In West PhiladelphiaThis happened on the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.

3 hours ago

Fire Rips Through House In Montgomery CountyFlames broke out on the 1400 block of Mellon Road in Wyncote.

3 hours ago

Norristown Police Have New Clue About Car Involved In Hit-And-Run That Killed VeteranCrystal Cranmore reports.

3 hours ago

Police: Tow Truck Driver Steals Credit Card Information From CustomersThe driver allegedly made purchases using customers' credit card information.

4 hours ago

York County Prosecutors Seeking Jail Time For Man Convicted In Death Of Girlfriend's DogA Pennsylvania man has been convicted of felony aggravated cruelty to animals in the death of his girlfriend's Yorkshire terrier last year. York County prosecutors said jurors last week deliberated for less than an hour Thursday before convicting 53-year-old Earl Carl Allen in the April 2018 death of 9-year-old Leo. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Pat Does That: Pat Gallen Puts His Punting Skills To The TestPat Gallen reports.

7 hours ago

Survey: PTSD Common Among Veterans, Many Also Exposed To Environmental HazardsA new survey shows more veterans are living with post traumatic stress disorder.

8 hours ago

Deaths Of 3 Infants At Pennsylvania Hospital Linked To Preparation Of Donor Breast Milk, Officials SayOfficials at a hospital in Danville have identified the source of a bacteria that made eight pre-mature babies sick, kill three of them.

8 hours ago

PATCO Running On Emergency Schedule Monday Due To Track Defect Found Near Broadway StationRiders should expect delays throughout the morning.

8 hours ago

Man Shot, Another Man Pistol-Whipped In West Philadelphia ShootingThe shooting happened on the 800 block of Belmont Avenue.

9 hours ago

Family Urging Driver Wanted In Deadly Norristown Hit-And-Run To Come ForwardCrystal Cranmore reports.

9 hours ago

Chopper 3 Over Fire At Southwest Philadelphia Row HomeThe fire broke out on the 5900 block of Chester Avenue just before 6 a.m.

9 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Fire At Southwest Philadelphia Row HomeThe fire broke out on the 5900 block of Chester Avenue just before 6 a.m.

9 hours ago

Philadelphia-Native Kevin Hart Makes First Awards Show Appearance Since September Accident At The People's Choice AwardsP!NK also took home an award at The People's Choice Awards on Sunday night.

9 hours ago

Weather Update: Wintry Weather On The DoorstepMatt Peterson reports.

10 hours ago