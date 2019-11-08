Naked Man Covered In Blood Arrested For Assaulting Cousin, Another Woman, Police SayLehigh Township police say a naked man covered in blood was arrested Thursday night for assaulting his female cousin and another woman. Katie Johnston reports.

16 minutes ago

Eyes On Influencers: Local Instagram Star Turns Passion For Fashion Into Successful BusinessVittoria Woodill reports.

38 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Teacher Apologizes To Parents After Trump AssignmentSchool officials in Pennsylvania have apologized to parents after students received a homework assignment involving President Donald Trump. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Wind ChillsMatt Peterson has your forecast.

3 hours ago

Dilworth Park Ice Rink Reopens FridaySkating begins today at 6:30 p.m.

3 hours ago

Upper Darby's Top Cop Says He's Ready To Turn In His BadgePolice Superintendent Michael Chitwood announced he is retiring.

3 hours ago

Investigators Trying To Identify Woman Whose Partially Decomposed Body Was FoundBones were spotted in Valley Township last week.

3 hours ago

Jurors Watching Sean Kratz Confession TapesKratz is accused of murdering three men in Bucks County.

3 hours ago

Uncle Of 10-Year-Old Boy Shot In Frankford Has Been ChargedPolice say Ernest Richardson fired back at the alleged gunman.

4 hours ago

14-Year-Old In Custody In Connection To Murder Of Man In RhawnhurstSo far, the teenager has not been formally charged.

4 hours ago

Young Woman Dead After Being Shot While Opening Her Door In West PhiladelphiaChantee Lans reports.

4 hours ago

Some People Got An Early Taste Of WinterWest Chester saw their first snowflakes of the season.

4 hours ago

Here Comes Santa Claus: Kris Kringle Arriving At Philadelphia-Area MallsThere was no time wasted when transitioning from Halloween to Christmas. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

More Than $400K In Opioids, Painkillers Shipped From India To Mercer County HomeAuthorities say they have seized more than $400,000 in opioids and painkillers that were shipped from India to a home in New Jersey. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri says his office received information about the shipment from U.S. Homeland Security. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Digital Brief: Nov. 8, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

7 hours ago

Weather Watchers Friday Morning UpdateMatt Peterson has the latest from the Weather Watchers.

9 hours ago

Friday Football Frenzy: Neumann-Goretti Vs. Pope John Paul IIPat Gallen reports.

9 hours ago

Cold Weather Is Not Stopping Dedicated Runners From Lacing Up Sneakers Friday MorningJan Carabeo reports.

9 hours ago

People Receiving Text Messages From On Or Around Valentine's DayCompanies are blaming the issue on a third party vendor.

9 hours ago

New Report Finds Hundreds Of Recalled Baby Products Being Resold OnlineRetailers have pulled the products but hundreds of items are still being sold on websites such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

9 hours ago

Crews Battle House Fire In Bucks CountyThe home is on Sunflower Road in Levittown.

9 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Early Season Arctic ChillMeteorologist Matt Peterson has your forecast.

9 hours ago

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood Ready To RetireChitwood has been on the force for 14 years.

9 hours ago

Search Is On For Gunman Who Fatally Shot Woman When She Opened Her Front DoorTrang Do reports.

10 hours ago