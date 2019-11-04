Vittoria Woodill reports.
Eyes On Influencers: Wallo267
Sponsored By
Categories: Local Community, News, KYWTV
Latest Videos
It's Election Day In Pa., NJ: Polling Hours, New Voting Machines In PhillyHeading to the polls today?
New Touchscreen Voting Machines Debut In PhiladelphiaThe rest of the state will roll them out by the 2020 election.
'Philly Is The S**T': CBS3 Catches Up With Sixers Forward Mike ScottPat Gallen reports.
Democratic Leaders Hoping To Switch City Council From Red To Blue In Delaware County This Election DayTrang Do reports.
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Abandoned House In ChesterThe fire broke out on Upland and East 8th Streets, around 5:32 a.m. Tuesday.
Weather Update: Spotty Election Day ShowersMatt Peterson reports.
Democrats Aim To Seize Control Of Delaware County Council For First Time On Election DayTrang Do reports.
Union Volunteers To Repair 3 Homes Damaged During Nicetown-Tioga Police StandoffVolunteers from the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades are repairing three homes damaged by gunfire on North 15th Street.
17-Year-Old Killed, Another Injured In West Mount Airy Double ShootingCrystal Cranmore reports.
Philadelphia Weather: Few Showers For Election DayKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Eyes On Influencers: Wallo267Vittoria Woodill reports.
17-Year-Old Killed In West Mount Airy Double Shooting, Police SayGreg Argos reports.
Trenton Man Accused Of Strangling Girlfriend To DeathPablo Choc-Caal now faces murder and weapons offenses charges.
Police Say Two Local Women Went On Crime Spree In Northern CaliforniaTheir capture was caught on a police body camera.
Woman Accused Of Faking Cancer, Scamming People Out Of Thousands Of DollarsKimberly Davis reports.
Sexual Abuse In Collegiate Sports Was Focus Of Philadelphia GatheringIt was the first of many independent hearings by the Game Over Commission.
Mural Dedicated To Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins At Mantua PlaygroundThe Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and Mural Arts Philadelphia dedicated the artwork.
Philadelphia Weather: Election Day ShowersKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Delaware County Council Could Be Run By Democrats For First TImeChantee Lans reports.
Delaware County Residents Cleaning Up Mess From Powerful TornadoMatt Petrillo reports.
Police: Chester County Woman Arrested For Faking Cancer, Collecting Donations Through GoFundMePolice say Jessica Cornell-Smith obtained more than $8,000 through GoFundMe and Facebook.
Suspect Caught On Camera Unloading Gun Into Two Upper Darby HomesJoe Holden reports.
Doctors Expecting To See Increase In People Suffering With Seasonal DepressionStephanie Stahl reports.
FDA Recalls More Than 100 Vegetable Products Over Listeria ConcernsThe products have a sell-by date of Nov. 16, 2019.