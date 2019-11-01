CBS3's Vittoria Woodill reports.
A Chat With: Charles BarkleyJessica Kartalija reports.
Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Bar AssaultPolice are searching for 31-year-old Peter Ricioppo.
Officials: Suspect Arrested For Stealing Rare Dog, Shiba Inu Puppy Still MissingOfficials think the man stole the dog to sell it.
Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Says DeSean Jackson On Track To Return From Injury On SundayThe Eagles face the Bears at the Linc on Sunday.
Physical Altercation Leads To Gunfire In GermantownPolice are searching for a man wearing a red track suit.
Sanitation Worker Injured In Small Blast In TruckThe truck crushed a small oxygen cylinder, causing a small blast.
Midday Weather Update: Freeze Warning Saturday MorningMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.
Tree Crashes Onto Ambler Home During Severe StormsChantee Lans reports.
Confirmed EF-2 Tornado Touches Down In Thornbury TownshipDan Koob reports.
Daylight Saving Time May Increase Dangers On Road, AAA Experts WarnIt’s that time of year again, at 2 a.m. Sunday our clocks will fall back an hour and we will gain an extra hour of sleep thanks to Daylight Saving Time. However, experts say the change in sleep patterns may lead to more accidents on the roads. Katie Johnston reports.
Doug Pederson Press ConferenceEagles head coach Doug Pederson holds press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Bears.
Officials Confirm EF-2 Tornado Touched Down In Thornbury Township, Delaware CountyAn EF-2 tornado packs winds up to 135 mph.
Eyes On Influencers: Wallo's Journey From Prison To An Empowering Message On Social MediaVittoria Woodill reports.
Rutgers Softball Coaches Accused Of Fostering Climate Of Intimidation, AbuseTwo Rutgers softball coaches, a husband and wife, have been accused of fostering a climate of fear, intimidation and abuse on the team. Katie Johnston reports.
Man Fatally Shoots Girlfriend In Fight Over His Guns, Police SayPolice say a Pennsylvania man fatally shot his girlfriend during an argument over his guns. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say 88-year-old Bernard Pedreira shot 72-year-old Lydia Alamillo Bulaon at their home in Tunkhannock Township early Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.
Man Arrested After Firing Gun On SEPTA Trolley In BrewerytownSEPTA says a man was arrested after firing his gun on a trolley in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.
SEPTA Assistant General Manager Discusses Damage To Rail Lines From Severe StormChandler Lutz reports.
Digital Brief: Nov. 1, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.
Tree Comes Crashing Down Onto Glen Mills Home Following Severe StormsEmergency officials say one person was injured when they came into contact with a tree but is expected to be OK.
Friday Football Frenzy: Eastern High School Fired Up Ahead Of Conference Game Against KingswayPat Gallen reports.
Weather Update: Wind Advisory This MorningMatt Peterson reports.
2 Rescued From Montgomery County Home After Large Tree Crashes Into 2nd FloorJan Carabeo reports.
Drivers Deal With Downpours In Center CityAs the storm hammered Philadelphia, the wind picked up in the Spring Garden section.