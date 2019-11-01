Officials: Suspect Arrested For Stealing Rare Dog, Shiba Inu Puppy Still MissingOfficials think the man stole the dog to sell it.

43 minutes ago

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Says DeSean Jackson On Track To Return From Injury On SundayThe Eagles face the Bears at the Linc on Sunday.

50 minutes ago

Physical Altercation Leads To Gunfire In GermantownPolice are searching for a man wearing a red track suit.

50 minutes ago

Sanitation Worker Injured In Small Blast In TruckThe truck crushed a small oxygen cylinder, causing a small blast.

53 minutes ago

Midday Weather Update: Freeze Warning Saturday MorningMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

54 minutes ago

Tree Crashes Onto Ambler Home During Severe StormsChantee Lans reports.

58 minutes ago

Confirmed EF-2 Tornado Touches Down In Thornbury TownshipDan Koob reports.

1 hour ago

Daylight Saving Time May Increase Dangers On Road, AAA Experts WarnIt’s that time of year again, at 2 a.m. Sunday our clocks will fall back an hour and we will gain an extra hour of sleep thanks to Daylight Saving Time. However, experts say the change in sleep patterns may lead to more accidents on the roads. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Doug Pederson Press ConferenceEagles head coach Doug Pederson holds press conference ahead of Sunday's game against Bears.

2 hours ago

Officials Confirm EF-2 Tornado Touched Down In Thornbury Township, Delaware CountyAn EF-2 tornado packs winds up to 135 mph.

2 hours ago

Eyes On Influencers: Wallo's Journey From Prison To An Empowering Message On Social MediaVittoria Woodill reports.

3 hours ago

Rutgers Softball Coaches Accused Of Fostering Climate Of Intimidation, AbuseTwo Rutgers softball coaches, a husband and wife, have been accused of fostering a climate of fear, intimidation and abuse on the team. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Man Fatally Shoots Girlfriend In Fight Over His Guns, Police SayPolice say a Pennsylvania man fatally shot his girlfriend during an argument over his guns. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say 88-year-old Bernard Pedreira shot 72-year-old Lydia Alamillo Bulaon at their home in Tunkhannock Township early Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Man Arrested After Firing Gun On SEPTA Trolley In BrewerytownSEPTA says a man was arrested after firing his gun on a trolley in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

SEPTA Assistant General Manager Discusses Damage To Rail Lines From Severe StormChandler Lutz reports.

5 hours ago

Digital Brief: Nov. 1, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

6 hours ago

Tree Comes Crashing Down Onto Glen Mills Home Following Severe StormsEmergency officials say one person was injured when they came into contact with a tree but is expected to be OK.

6 hours ago

Friday Football Frenzy: Eastern High School Fired Up Ahead Of Conference Game Against KingswayPat Gallen reports.

7 hours ago

Weather Update: Wind Advisory This MorningMatt Peterson reports.

7 hours ago

2 Rescued From Montgomery County Home After Large Tree Crashes Into 2nd FloorJan Carabeo reports.

7 hours ago

Drivers Deal With Downpours In Center CityAs the storm hammered Philadelphia, the wind picked up in the Spring Garden section.

8 hours ago

Tree Falls Down In Roxborough Forcing Drivers To DetourThis forced drivers to make surprise U-turns and find another way to get to their destination.

8 hours ago

Tree Crashes Into Home In Montgomery County During Storm, Trapping 2 Residents InsideJan Carabeo reports.

8 hours ago

Lights For The Fight: Pottstown Hospital, Pagoda ComplexCSB3, The CW Philly and Komen Philadelphia are teaming up in the fight against breast cancer by turning landmarks in our area pink.

14 hours ago