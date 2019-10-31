Eyewitness Extra: Taste With Tori Goes To The Black Bass Hotel In Lumberville, Pa.CBS Philly's Vittoria Woodhill reports.

43 minutes ago

Midday Weather Update: Trick Or Treat ForecastMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School Students Show Off Halloween Costumes In ParadeThe students and faculty strutted their stuff in some very cool costumes.

3 hours ago

Mayor Kenney Signs Transgender Protection LawIt requires youth organizations to implement policies that protect young people who are transgender.

3 hours ago

Police Looking For Gunmen Caught On Video Shooting At Vehicle In East GermantownSurveillance cameras captured the incident on the 2100 block of Church Lane in East Germantown, Monday night.

3 hours ago

Man Charged With Killing 4 Family Members In West Philadelphia ShootingDan Koob reports.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Officer To Testify Against Man Accused Of Shooting Him 6 Years AgoThis is the third trial for Eric Torres.

3 hours ago

Scare At Kensington School After Student Accidentally Sprays Pepper Spray In ClassOfficials say a 6th grader dropped a bottle that looked like perfume but it was actually pepper spray.

3 hours ago

Police Identify Man Wanted In Multiple Sex Assaults In Oxford CirclePolice say the victims were assaulted in separate incidents as they got off SEPTA buses at Bustleton and Levick Streets.

3 hours ago

Digital Brief: Oct. 31, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

4 hours ago

Special Halloween-Themed Bar 'Dark Passage' Opens In CallowhillPat Gallen reports.

4 hours ago

Sixers' Joel Embiid Speaks To Media After Being Ejected For Fighting During 3rd QuarterJoel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns were ejected during the 3rd Quarter on Wednesday night.

5 hours ago

Former Center City Starbucks Manager Suing Company for Alleged Discrimination Against White PeopleThe former regional manager of a Center City Starbucks where two black men were arrested last year for sitting inside the store is suing the company for allegedly discriminating against white people.

7 hours ago

Sixers' Joel Embiid Rips Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns On Twitter After Brawl During Wednesday Night's GameBoth players were ejected from the game for fighting in the Sixers 117-95 win over the Timberwolves last night.

7 hours ago

3 Cheers: Pink Leashes For K9 UnitsChandler Lutz reports.

9 hours ago

Thursday Morning Forecast: Trick Or Treat ForecastMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

9 hours ago

Police Searching For Motive After Man Allegedly Opens Fire On His Family Members, Killing Them Inside West Philadelphia HomeDan Koob reports.

9 hours ago

Man, Woman Injured In Ogontz ShootingOne of the victims then drove away from the scene and collided with a SEPTA bus at Broad and Olney.

10 hours ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Crash On Route 55All lanes have reopened.

10 hours ago

Sources: Man Confesses To Murdering Mother, Stepfather And 2 Stepbrothers Inside West Philadelphia HomeDan Koob reports.

10 hours ago

Lights For The Fight: Virtua Health System In South Jersey, One Riverside In Center CityCBS3, The CW Philly and Komen Philadelphia are teaming up in the fight against breast cancer by turning landmarks in our region pink.

16 hours ago

Gritty Surprises Biggest Fan On His 4th BirthdayGritty visited Jack Callahan after the boy wrote him an adorable letter last month.

16 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Threat On HalloweenKate Bilo has the latest forecast.

16 hours ago

Police Searching For Female Suspect Who Attacked Elderly Woman On SEPTA BusAlexandria Hoff reports.

16 hours ago