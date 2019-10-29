NASA's Hubble Telescope Spots Spooky Face In SpaceIt's actually an optical illusion, which resulted from two galaxies colliding.

1 hour ago

New Technology On Cars Could Lower Pedestrian CrashesRight now, most carmakers are offering this technology as an upgrade.

2 hours ago

Midday Weather Update: Damp And Dreary PatternMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

2 hours ago

Man In Coma After Found Brutally Beaten Outside Bar In South PhiladelphiaA $10,000 reward is being offered in connection to a brutal beating in South Philadelphia that left a man in a coma. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Plane Crashes Into House In Woodbridge, New JerseyOfficials with the Federal Aviation Administration say a Cessna 414 crashed.

2 hours ago

SugarHouse Casino Debuts New Name 'Rivers Casino'The rebranding is meant to usher-in an all-new $5 million BetRivers Sportsbook.

2 hours ago

New Parking Lot Opens In Old CityThe lot has 210 parking spaces.

2 hours ago

Montgomery County DA: Woman Steals Over $600,000 From Her Job To Help Pay For Daughters’ WeddingsA Montgomery County woman is accused of stealing over $600,000 from her job and using some of that money to pay for her two daughters’ weddings. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Tractor-Trailer hits Overpass In North PhiladelphiaThe truck's passenger, a little chihuahua, seemed puzzled by the incident.

2 hours ago

Man Gunned Down Overnight Outside Philadelphia SchoolCrystal Cranmore reports.

2 hours ago

700 Still Not Rebuilt 7 Years After Superstorm Sandy Hit New JerseyThe storm caused widespread destruction, costing about $37 billion.

2 hours ago

Mother Charged After Leaving Baby With Bus Driver In BethlehemAuthorities have arrested a woman who they say handed her 1-month-old baby to a bus driver in Bethlehem and walked away in tears. Authorities on Monday charged 26-year-old Ashley Walters of Whitehall with child endangerment. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Retired Eagle Connor Barwin Partners With Yards Brewery To Make New IPA For Good CausePat Gallen reports.

5 hours ago

New Jersey Is A Leader In Cranberry ProductionSo odds are, the cranberry sauce, juice or "craisins" on your thanksgiving table are Jersey's own.

5 hours ago

Digital Brief: Oct. 29, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

5 hours ago

Woman Critically Injured After Alleged Assault In Her West Philadelphia HomeOfficers say they found the 38-year-old victim bleeding heavily from her head and she had a broken arm.

7 hours ago

Weather Update: Wild Temperature SwingsMatt Peterson reports.

8 hours ago

Man Shot Multiple Times In WissinomingNo arrests have been made.

9 hours ago

Man Gunned Down In Poplar NeighborhoodCrystal Cranmore reports.

9 hours ago

Lights For The Fight: Building 101, Quarters A, URBN, RevZillaCBS3, The CW Philly and Komen Philadelphia are teaming up in the fight against breast cancer by turning landmarks in our area pink.

15 hours ago

Eagles' Rodney McLeod Hosts Bowloween BashProceeds will go to the American Association For Cancer Research.

15 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Warm End To OctoberKate Bilo has the latest forecast.

15 hours ago

Babies In CHOP's NICU Unit Dress Up For Special Halloween PhotoshootIt was an early start to Halloween celebrations at CHOP.

15 hours ago

Malcolm Jenkins, Meek Mill Take Part In Town Hall On What Community Wants In Next Philadelphia Police CommissionerKimberly Davis reports.

15 hours ago