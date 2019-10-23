White Police Captain Claims Racial Discrimination In LawsuitA police captain in Delaware has filed a federal lawsuit claiming he wasn’t promoted to police chief because he’s white. Curtis Silva reports

Taco Bell Giving Away Free Taco On Oct. 30It's part of their "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.

Earn A Free Beer From Miller Lite After You Unfollow Them On Social MediaIt's all part of a new campaign.

Philadelphia Firefighter Joseph Rippert Named 'Firefighter Of The Year'He was recognized for rescuing a man from a burning house in Roxborough while he was off-duty.

Midday Weather Update: Seasonable Stretch Of 60sMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

Many Americans Say They're Too Busy To Take VacationAre you too busy to take a vacation? You're not alone.

NBA Strengthens Its Code Of Conduct For Fans This SeasonLeague officials say they will now have a 'zero tolerance' policy for abusive or hateful behavior and speech towards players.

Family Of 5-Year-Old Dulce Maria Alavez Announce Plans For New Search This WeekendHoward Monroe has the latest.

Police Continue Search For 2nd Suspect Following Arrest In Shooting Death Of 2-Year-Old Nikolette RiveraMatt Petrillo reports.

Report: Philadelphia Among Top 20 Baseball Cities In USA new report ranks Philadelphia among the top 20 baseball cities in the country. With the World Series in progress, WalletHub released their 2019 Best Baseball Cities report and Philadelphia came in at No. 19. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Sources: Former Meth User Living In Upper Darby Halfway House Orders UraniumSources confirm to CBS3 that a man living in a halfway house in Upper Darby ordered uranium because he thought it would be cool to pose with it and post it on Facebook. Geoff Petrulis reports.

New Jersey Man Admits To Stealing Employer's Toothpaste Formula To Sell OverseasMuamer Reci pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud conspiracy. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Doug Pederson Gives Updates On Injured EaglesPederson spoke to the media on Wednesday morning.

Digital Brief: Oct. 23, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Endorsement Cites Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren's Strong, Steady LeadershipHe also said Warren would unite Americans and out power back in the hands of working families.

Sixers' Al Horford Talks About His Move From Boston To Philadelphia Ahead Of Season OpenerPat Gallen reports.

Suspect In Shooting Death Of 2-Year-Old Girl Identified As Freddy Perez, Police Searching For 2nd SuspectEyewitness News confirmed, Freddy Perez was taken into custody late Tuesday night in Chester.

Hundreds Of Volunteers Helping Students Run 'Philly Style'Ukee Washington reports.

Quick-Thinking Employee Stops Armed Robbery, Traps Suspect Inside StoreIt happened around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at a Boost Mobile store on the 2700 block of North 5th Street.

Wednesday Morning Forecast: Coupe Of Sunny And Dry DaysMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.

Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Walnut Hill ShootingPolice say a man was shot once in the back of the neck.

Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 2-Year-Old Girl In KensingtonChantee Lans reports.

Lights For The Fight: Jefferson Health Network In South JerseyCBS3, The CW Philly and Komen Philadelphia are teaming up in the fight against breast cancer by turning landmarks pink.

Philadelphia Weather: Pair Of Bright, Sunny DaysKate Bilo has the latest forecast.

