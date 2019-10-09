Looking for a cool place to stay?
Prosecutors: Man Baked Cookies For 97-Year-Old Bedridden Woman, Adult Son Before Killing ThemAuthorities allege that a man baked cookies and took them to the home of a 97-year-old bedridden woman before killing her and her adult son and setting fire to their Northampton County, Pennsylvania home earlier this year. Katie Johnston reports.
Philadelphia Officials Are Highlighting Minority-Owned BusinessesIt's all part of the 35th annual Minority Enterprise Development week.
Philadelphia Jury Issues $8 Billion Judgement Against Johnson & Johnson Over Drug Linked To Male Breast GrowthA Philadelphia jury on Tuesday awarded $8 billion in punitive damages against Johnson & Johnson and one if its subsidiaries over a drug the companies made that the plaintiff's attorneys say is linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys.
Police Talking To Someone Who May Be Connected To Jogger Attack In FairmountNo charges have been filed.
Police: 2 Teens Attempt To Rob Victim At Emanuel Recreation CenterInvestigators believe the suspects may go by the nicknames "Gliz" and "Frankie."
Midday Weather Update: Coolest Afternoon Of The SeasonMatt Peterson has your latest forecast.
Students Still Without Plan After Asbestos Closes 2 Philadelphia SchoolsSchool officials say the relocation plan should be ready on Thursday.
Driver Injured After School Bus Strikes Deer, Tree In Montgomery CountySchool officials say no students were injured.
Community On High Alert After Woman Attacked During Jog In FairmountCrystal Cranmore spoke with neighbors who say they are now shaken.
South Jersey Women Charged For Cheating At Church Bingo, Investigators SayPolice in New Jersey say a church bingo night went awry after an allegation that two players had taped a called number onto their card to claim a bingo win. Katie Johnston reports.
Digital Brief: Oct. 9, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.
Get A Full Gritty Makeover At Wells Fargo Center's New Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D. CenterPat Gallen has more on how you can get "Grittified."
Flyers Home Opener To Bring Fans New ExperiencePat Gallen has some of the changes fans can expect at the Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Fans To Have New Experience At Wells Fargo Center For Home OpenerPat Gallen reports.
Excitement Is Building For Tonight's Flyers Home OpenerPat Gallen has a preview of some of the new spaces at the Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Kick Off Home Opener Against DevilsPat Gallen has more on what you can expect for the home opener.
Brotherly Love: A Pop-Up Library For Camden And BeyondUkee Washington reports.
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Coastal Flood Advisory At The ShoreMatt Peterson has the latest forecast.
Break-In Reported At Macy's On Market Street In Center CityPolice were called to the store around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police: Woman Punched, Kicked In Face By Man While Jogging In FairmountCrystal Cranmore has the latest details.
Lights For The Fight: Hilton Philadelphia, National Constitution CenterCBS3, The CW Philly and Komen Philadelphia are teaming up again in the fight against breast cancer by turning the region's landmarks pink.
Philadelphia Weather: Wet And Chilly WednesdayKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
Loved Ones Taking Action To Change HOA Rules In Marlton In Memory Of Crash VictimGreg Argos reports.
Woman Jogging In Spring Garden Punched, Kicked In Face, Police SayThe woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Fan Says He Was Ejected From Sixers' Exhibition Because Of Pro Hong Kong SignsVideo courtesy of Sam Wachs.
Philadelphia Weather: Coolest Day Since MayKate Bilo reports.
New Study Calculates Risk, Severity Of Developing CTE From Playing FootballThe brains of 266 former amateur and professional players were studied.
Wake Up Weather: Oct. 9, 2019Kate Bilo has your Wednesday Wake Up Weather.