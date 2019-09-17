Take a look at those eyes!
Fisherman Shocked After Reeling In Alien-Like Fish
Latest Videos
Midday Tuesday Weather Update: Stretch Of Sunshine & 70'sKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
Emmy-Winning Journalist, Political Analyst Cokie Roberts Dies At 75The renowned Emmy-winning journalist was the daughter of the late Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana.
New Study: Staying Up Late Could Lead To Extra Pounds For GirlsLate nights for adolescent girls could cause weight gain, according to a new study.
3 Arrested In Trenton Laundromat ShootingThe shooting left one man dead and another in critical condition.
AFLCIO Workers' Presidential Summit To Be Held At Pennsylvania Convention CenterMatt Petrillo reports.
Scare At Delaware State University Prompts LockdownPolice say there is no active shooter.
Delaware State University Placed On Lockdown After Some Students Reported Receiving Texts Of Potential ShooterDelaware State University is on lockdown after some students reported receiving anonymous texts of a potential shooter on campus. The university says there is no active shooter. Katie Johnston reports.
Pennsylvania Teen Drives About 8 Blocks With Sister On Car Hood, Police SayAuthorities say a Northampton County man drove about eight blocks with his sister on the hood of a car, but was stopped when she called her stepfather and he stopped the driver. Katie Johnston reports.
More Videos
Delaware Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting PuppyJesse Davis was arrested for firing a gun Sunday morning on Wrangle Hill Road in Bear.
National Constitution Center Offering Free Admission On Constitution DayThe constitution is considered the framework for our government and the most influential document in American history.
Group Starts GoFundMe To Refurbish Independence HallThe organizers say the birthplace of our nation is in shambles - so they're asking for donations to fix chipped paint and dirty floors.
Pat Does That: Pat Takes A Shot At BowlingCan Pat Gallen beat Bill O'Neill - one of the best bowlers in the world?
Man Caught On Video Stealing Tip Jar From Queen Village Coffee Shop Police say the suspect took the jar off the counter while a worker was busy with a customer.
Digital Brief: Sept. 17, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning headlines.
AFLCIO Workers' Presidential Summit To Be Held At Pennsylvania Convention CenterSome democratic candidates for president will be there, including Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang.
Union Auto Workers' Strike Continues NationwideWorkers are demanding a larger share of General Motors' profits.
Farewell Katie!After years of waking up in the middle of the night to be with CBS3, Katie Fehlinger has decided to set the alarm a little later and sleep in.
1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Trenton Laundromat ShootingCrystal Cranmore has the latest.
Weather Watchers Tuesday Morning UpdateKatie Fehlinger has the latest from the Weather Watchers.
Driver Crashes Into Large Tree In DowningtownNo word on the driver's condition.
Police Search For Missing 5-Year-Old Girl In BridgetonIf you have any information, contact police.
Shooting At Trenton Laundromat Leaves 1 Man Dead, Another InjuredCrystal Cranmore has the latest on the investigation.
Tuesday Morning Forecast: Feeling Like Fall This WeekKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
Philadelphia Weather: Humidity Gradually DropsLauren Casey has the latest forecast.
Advocates Demand Increased Funding For ACCT PhillyAdvocates say the building is in deplorable condition.
Philadelphia Police, Community Leaders Meet To Find Ways To Improve RelationsAlexandria Hoff reports.
AFL-CIO Holding First-Ever Workers' Presidential SummitThousands of workers are expected to attend Tuesday's summit.
21-Year-Old Gunned Down In Wilmington, Police SayThis happened on the 1000 block of N. Van Buren Street.