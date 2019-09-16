The man from New Zealand brought "Joe the Clown" to his job for a meeting where he was let go.
Man Brings Emotional Support Clown To Termination Meeting
Lehigh University Student Armed With Loaded Handgun, Knife Arrested, Police SayPolice say a Lehigh University student armed with a loaded handgun and knife was arrested after behaving erratically. The incident happened at Morton and New Streets, near Farrington Square, shortly after noon on Monday. Katie Johnston reports.
Crews Expected Back At Scene Of Wildwood Deck CollapseNo word on what caused the collapse.
Monday Midday Weather Update: Next Chance For A ShowerKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
California Woman Swallows Engagement Ring In Her SleepA California woman is sharing her embarrassing dream that turned into a reality.
Keurig Dr. Pepper To Bring 378 New Jobs To Lehigh ValleyThe beverage giant's new plant will be built at the site of the old Kraft-Heinz facility that shut down in 2016.
Philadelphia Police Looking For Man Wanted In Home Invasion, Robbery In FrankfordPolice say the suspect got away with $1,900 and two cellphones.
2 Men Wanted For Assaulting, Robing 66-Year-Old Woman In South PhiladelphiaThe incident happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 5, on the 1600 block of Moore Street in South Philadelphia.
Smyrna Police To Give Update After Child Remains Found At Baseball FieldPolice say the child was no more than 10 years old.
GM's United Auto Workers On Strike NationwideMatt Petrillo reports from Langhorne.
6-Year-Old Girl Claims Stranger Put Bag Over Her Head Outside Home, Howell Township Police SayA 6-year-old claims a stranger approached her and placed a bag over her head outside her Monmouth County home. Katie Johnston reports.
Ric Ocasek Found Dead In NYC ApartmentOcasek was 75.
'Hoops For Hope': A Philadelphia Basketball League For Homeless MenJanelle Burrell reports.
Digital Brief: Sept. 16, 2019 (AM)Janelle Burrell has your morning Digital Brief.
Ronald McDonald House Of Southern New Jersey Holds 2nd Annual Pasta Dinner FundraiserCBS3's Jim Donovan and Janelle Burrell hosted the event. The proceeds from the dinner help the families who benefit from the services of the Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.
Man Shot In Head In KensingtonNo word on a motive.
Purdue Pharma Files for BankruptcyThe drug company took as a method for settling litigation with numerous states and governments that say the company fueled the opioid crisis.
Professor Pat's Report Card: Eagles Vs. FalconsPat Gallen hands out grades after the Eagles lose to the Falcons, 24-20 in week 2.
Eagles Fans Devastated After Loss To FalconsCrystal Cranmore reports from the Melrose Diner.
Fans At Melrose Diner React After Eagles Lose To Atlanta FalconsEyewitness News reporter Crystal Cranmore has the reaction from fans after the heartbreaking loss.
Student Stabbed At Lincoln University, Officials SayNo word yet on that student's condition.
GM's United Auto Workers Go On Strike NationwideGeneral Motors plants in nine states, including Pennsylvania, have been shut down after thousands of United Auto Workers went on strike overnight.
Driver Plows Into Washington High School In SomertonAn out of control car left a big hole on the side of George Washington High School in Philadelphia's Somerton section.
Eagles Return To Philadelphia After Heartbreaking Loss To FalconsThe Eagles lost to the Falcons, 24-20.
Monday Morning Forecast: Warm Start to the Work WeekKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
Person Hit By Car In Washington TownshipNo word on what led up to the crash.
Philadelphia Weather: Warm Start To Work WeekLauren Casey reports.
Driver Plows Into Washington High School In Philadelphia's Bustleton NeighborhoodThe school will open Monday.
Northeast Philly Man Claims Restaurant Denied Him Service After Mistaking ALS For DrunkennessMatt Petrillo reports.