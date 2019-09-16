Lehigh University Student Armed With Loaded Handgun, Knife Arrested, Police SayPolice say a Lehigh University student armed with a loaded handgun and knife was arrested after behaving erratically. The incident happened at Morton and New Streets, near Farrington Square, shortly after noon on Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

27 minutes ago

Man Brings Emotional Support Clown To Termination MeetingThe man from New Zealand brought "Joe the Clown" to his job for a meeting where he was let go.

1 hour ago

Crews Expected Back At Scene Of Wildwood Deck CollapseNo word on what caused the collapse.

3 hours ago

Monday Midday Weather Update: Next Chance For A ShowerKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.

3 hours ago

California Woman Swallows Engagement Ring In Her SleepA California woman is sharing her embarrassing dream that turned into a reality.

3 hours ago

Keurig Dr. Pepper To Bring 378 New Jobs To Lehigh ValleyThe beverage giant's new plant will be built at the site of the old Kraft-Heinz facility that shut down in 2016.

3 hours ago

Philadelphia Police Looking For Man Wanted In Home Invasion, Robbery In FrankfordPolice say the suspect got away with $1,900 and two cellphones.

3 hours ago

2 Men Wanted For Assaulting, Robing 66-Year-Old Woman In South PhiladelphiaThe incident happened around 5 a.m. on Sept. 5, on the 1600 block of Moore Street in South Philadelphia.

3 hours ago

Smyrna Police To Give Update After Child Remains Found At Baseball FieldPolice say the child was no more than 10 years old.

3 hours ago