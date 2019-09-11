Toddler In Critical Condition After Nearly Drowning In Pool In Newtown TownshipA 23-month-old girl is in critical condition after nearly drowning in her family’s pool on Wednesday morning. Newtown Township police say the incident happened at a residence on the 800 block of Ellis Avenue, around 10 a.m. Curtis Silva reports.

50 minutes ago

Remembrance Ceremony At The Garden Of Reflection 9/11 Memorial In Bucks County To Honor Those Killed In The AttacksThe ceremony will mark the chronological events with music and prayer.

59 minutes ago

Madonna Bans Cellphones At Upcoming ConcertsThe Material Girl warned that anyone using their phone at her gigs will run the risk of having the device confiscated or being kicked out.

1 hour ago

Therapist Talks About Ways To Help Friends And Family Who Are Considering SuicideDr. Argie Allen-Wilson talks to CBS3's Natasha Brown and Alexandria Hoff.

1 hour ago

GM Recalls Nearly 3.8M Pickups, SUVs To Fix Brake IssuesGM is notifying owners about the recall.

2 hours ago

Midday Weather Update: Could We Hit 90?Katie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.

2 hours ago

Famous Melrose Diner In South Philly Reopens After FireHoward Monroe reports.

2 hours ago

Chemical Spill At Philadelphia Academy Charter High School’s Chemistry Lab Prompts Brief EvacuationOfficials say there was a chemical spill in the chemistry lab and the school was evacuated.

2 hours ago

Survey: Philadelphia Fourth-Best City For Oktoberfest Celebrations In United StatesA festival that features beer and Bavarian pretzels is bound to be a good time. Philadelphia is the fourth-best city in the country for Oktoberfest celebrations, a new survey says. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago