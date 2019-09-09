Sixers Respond To Viral Video Showing Mike Scott In Altercation With Eagles FansMatt Petrillo reports.

1 hour ago

Mother Charged With Murder In Death Of 5-Month-Old BoyPolice found the infant unresponsive at a home on West Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Philadelphia Police Searching For Killer Who Shot Woman While She Was DrivingJoe Holden reports.

1 hour ago

Philadelphia A Hot Spot For Bachelor, Bachelorette Parities, Study SaysPhilly is the ninth most popular bachelorette party location.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Princeton Keeps Crown As Country's Top College For Ninth Straight YearUniversity of Penn was ranked No. 6.

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Suspect Charged In Moorestown Car Break-Ins After Foot Chase With OfficerQuran Webb-Kittreles is facing four counts of burglary and other charges.

2 hours ago

Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod Making Big Difference In New Jersey CommunityCleve Bryan reports.

2 hours ago

More Firings Expected Soon In Philadelphia Police Social Media ScandalMayor Jim Kenney will be making a statement this week.

2 hours ago

Philadelphia Weather: Summer Isn't Over YetKate Bilo reports.

2 hours ago

Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Young Girl Inside South Jersey Walmart, Police SayPolice say a 31-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl inside a Washington Township Walmart store. The incident happened Thursday at the store on Route 42 in Turnersville. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Woodland Avenue Bridge Reopens To Traffic After Nearly 2 Years Of ReonstructionThe bridge carries SEPTA's Routes 11 and 36 trolleys.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Eagles' Season-Opening Win Has Steady Flow Of Fans Buying New GearChantee Lans reports.

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Man Attacked By Rabid BatA man in Luzerne County is getting treatment at his home after a bat that bit him tested positive for rabies. Randy Haines said he heard his dog barking at night at his home in Larksville, so he went outside to see what was going one. He wasn't prepared for what happened next.Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Bank Accidentally Puts $120,000 In Couple's Account And They Spent It, Police SayA Pennsylvania couple is facing felony theft charges after their bank accidentally put $120,000 in their account, and the couple spent most of it instead of contacting the bank, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

West Chester Native, Reality Star Bam Margera Opens Up To Dr. Phil As He Battles Substance AbuseSee the exclusive interview with Dr. Phil on Monday at 3 p.m. on CBS3.

6 hours ago

Midday Weather Update: Summer Isn't Over Just Yet...Katie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.

6 hours ago