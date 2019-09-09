A man in Luzerne County is getting treatment at his home after a bat that bit him tested positive for rabies. Randy Haines said he heard his dog barking at night at his home in Larksville, so he went outside to see what was going one. He wasn't prepared for what happened next.Katie Johnston reports.
Pennsylvania Man Attacked By Rabid Bat
