Crystal Cranmore reports.
Long Wait For Eagles Nation Is Over As The Birds Kick Off Season
Digital Brief: Sept. 8, (AM)Jan Carabeo has your Sunday morning Digital Brief.
Philadelphia Weather: Forecast For Birds’ Season Opener At LincKate Bilo has your forecast.
Philadelphia Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In GermantownThis happened along the 4900 block of Laurens Street.
CBS 3 Pet Project: Update On Dogs Rescued From Lancaster CountyCarol Erickson, animal advocate with the Pennsylvania SPCA, has this week's Pet Project.
Philadelphia Weather: Eagles Game ForecastMeteorologist Kate Bilo has your game day forecast.
Fans Expected To Pack Lincoln Financial Field Ahead Of Eagles' Season OpenerCrystal Cranmore reports.
Eagles-Redskins Weather: Forecast For Birds’ Season Opener At LincTiffany Savona has your game day forecast.
Nelson Agholor Helps Get Eagles Fans Pumped For Season Opener At Deptford MallThe event benefited charity.
Mother To Be Charged With Murder After 5-Month-Old Boy Dies Inside Tioga, Sources SayChantee Lans reports.
Wake Up Weather: Sept. 8, 2019Tiffany Savona has your Sunday Wake Up Weather.
Digital Brief: Sept. 7, 2019 (PM)Joe Holden has your Saturday night digital brief.
Delaware River Festival In Philadelphia, Camden Kicks Off Month Of Educational ProgramsThe roving Water Bar was at Penn's Landing on Saturday.
Philadelphia Weather: Eagles Season Opener ForecastTiffany Savona reports.
CDC Confirms 5th Death Related To VapingOfficials urge against using e-cigarettes.
Water Main Break Creates Mess In Montgomery CountyWater services was shut down for nearby customers.
Authorities Investigating Rash Of Tire Slashings In BethlehemHoward Monroe reports.
Burlington County Woman Charged With Murdering Mother In Their Apartment, Authorities SayPolice are still investing the motive.
Police Investigating Man's Suspicious Death Inside Kensington HomeThe 36-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning.
4-Month-Old Baby Dead Inside Tioga Home, Police SayChantee Lans reports.
14-Year-Old Boy Shot In Head Outside Store In Chester, Police SayThe victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Digital Brief: Sept. 7, 2019 (AM)Jan Carabeo has your Saturday morning Digital Brief.
Police Investigate Deadly Crash In Northeast PhiladelphiaThe crash happened along the 2900 block of Holme Avenue.
Philadelphia Weather: Comfortable All WeekendMeteorologist Matt Peterson has your forecast.
Man Stabbed Outside Philadelphia NightclubCrystal Cranmore reports.
Strath Haven Crushes Rival Ridley In Game Of The WeekStrath Haven defeats Ridley 49-13 in the rivalry game.
Friday Football Frenzy Week 1 HighlightsCBS3 takes you around the region for the biggest high school football games of the week.
Philadelphia Weather: Comfortable WeekendKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
A Chat With: Philadelphia Artist Megan CoonellyJessica Kartalija reports.