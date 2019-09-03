Vittoria Woodill reports.
Rowan College At Burlington County Celebrates 50 Years Of Learning With Ice Cream
Philadelphia Weather: Tracking Wednesday StormsKate Bilo has the latest forecast.
What Kind Of Regulations, Safety Measures In Place For Fishing, Diving Excursions At Jersey Shore?Cleve Bryan reports.
Parents Issue Warning After They Say Son Was Placed On Life Support Because Of VapingJoe Holden reports.
Woman Shoots Neighbor, Herself Following Argument At Chester County Apartment Complex, DA SaysHoward Monroe reports.
Authorities Announce Arrest In 1991 Cold Case HomicideTheodore Dill Donahue was arrested in the death of then girlfriend, Denise Sharon Kulb.
Parents Of 19-Year-Old Fighting For His Life In Hospital, Speak OutJoe Holden reports.
Brandywine Valley SPCA Receives Nearly 200 Cats, Dogs From Florida As Dorian ApproachesThey say they are expecting to receive more animals over night.
New Doylestown Restaurant Serving Up More Than Just FoodNatasha Brown reports.
Many Concerned Over Safety Measures In Place For Fishing, Diving Excursions At Jersey ShoreCleve Bryan reports.
Delaware County Police, First Responders Asking For Donations For Dorian Relief EffortsSupplies can be dropped off at the Folcroft Police Department and at the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.
Talkers: Sept. 3, 2019Woman sets world record by eating mayonnaise.
Talkers: Sept. 3, 2019Philadelphia ranked the third worst city to drive in.
Philadelphia Weather: Dorian's ImpactMeteorologist Kate Bilo has your forecast.
Authorities In Chester County Investigating Shooting At Veterans Apartment ComplexHoward Monroe reports.
Former Bucks County Priest Facing Sex Abuse ChargesMatt Petrillo reports.
19-Year-Old Delaware County Man On Life-Support, Possibly Linked To VapingJoe Holden reports.
Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Announces Charges Arising From Child Sex Abuse InvestigationThe assaults allegedly happened in the mid-1990s and early 2000s when the victims were around 12 years old.
Philadelphia Named Third Worst City To Drive, Survey SaysWalletHub released 2019’s Best and Worst Cities to Drive In on Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Woman Sets Guinness World Record, Eating 3 Jars Of Mayo In 3 MinutesThis video shows her wolfing it down by the spoonful.
Jacquelyn Y. Kelley Discovery Charter School Students In West Philly Return To School In StyleStudents returned to school in style with two Bentleys waiting for them in the parking lot!
Philadelphia School District Welcomes Students For First Day Of School YearCrystal Cranmore reports.
Midday Weather Update: Local Dorian Impact PotentialKatie Fehlinger has the latest forecast.
Tracking Hurricane Dorian: The Latest On The Hurricane's PathMore on the devastation from Dorian in the Bahamas, as the storm slowly churns toward the U.S.
Fire Crews Respond To Reported Fire At Julia R. Masterman School In PhiladelphiaFrew crews were called to the school around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Woman Shoots Neighbor, Herself At Chester County Veterans Apartment Complex, DA's Office SaysHoward Monroe has the latest on the incident.
Chaos Breaks Out At Newark Liberty International Airport After Concerned Airline Employee Screams 'Evacuate'The terminal is back to normal operations.
Montgomery County Family Prepares For First Day Of SchoolPat Gallen reports.
19-Year-Old Woman Shot in Francisville Following Argument With Man On Street, Police Say The victim remains in critical condition.