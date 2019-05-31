  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:05 AMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    02:35 AMInside Edition
    03:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:30 AMThe American Athlete
    04:00 AMEntertainers with Byron Allen
    View All Programs
Categories: Arts & Entertainment, KYWTV
Wright led the Wildcats to national championship sin 2016 and 2018.

More Videos

Body Found In Rocky Mountain National Park Believed To Be New Jersey ManRyan Albert had been missing for seven months.
Roots Picnic Gets Off To Rocky Start, But Draws Its Biggest Crowd YetChantee Lans reports.
Townsends Inlet Bridge At Jersey Shore May Reopen SoonerOfficials are targeting July 30 as the reopening date.
Mother Of 2 Ambushed, Shot To Death After Parking Her Car In East Oak Lane, Police SayAt this time, there are no suspects.
Wake Up Weather: June 2, 2019Lauren Casey has your Sunday Wake Up Weather.
Digital Brief: June 1, 2019 (PM)Joe Holden has your Saturday evening digital brief.
Philadelphia Weekend Weather: Best Storm Chances TonightLauren Casey reports.
Demonstrators Protest Charges Against 14-Year-Old Girl Who Was Put In Chokehold By CopThe incident happened last month at a Norristown church carnival.
Many Enjoying Perfect Weather For The Annual Roots Picnic At Fairmount ParkChantee Lans reports.
Single Engine Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Ocean City BeachNo one was in injured.
First Hand Look As Plane Lands On Ocean City BeachThe landing happened in the area of the 49th Street beach. (credit: Joan Samonisky)
Man In Hospital After Being Stabbed Early Saturday MorningThis happened on the 6600 block of Dorel Street.
Digital Brief: June 1, 2019 (AM)Jan Carabeo has your digital brief.
Philadelphia Weather Update: Sunshine To Start JuneMeteorologist Chelsea Ingram has your latest forecast.
Piazza Pod Park Offers More Than Just FoodCrystal Cramore has the story.
Camden Cracks Down On Off-Road VehiclesOfficials introduced their new strategy on Friday.
Early Morning Fire Damages Kensington RowhomeThe cause of the fire is still under investigation.
57-Year-Old Man Stabbed In Southwest PhiladelphiaThe stabbing happened on the 6600 block of Dorel Street.
Woman Found Murdered In Her CarThis happened on the 400 block of West 65th Avenue.
Philadelphia Weather: Quieter Weather To Start JuneKate Bilo has the latest forecast.

Search Video

Stations

Philly KYW TV3