Menu
Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Entertainment
Top Spots
Top Spots
Travel
More
Travel
CBS Entertainment
Contests
Station Info
CBS 3
Advertising
News
All News
Local
Consumer
Business
Politics
HealthWatch
Tech
Entertainment
Blogs
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Officials Close Parts Of Ocean In Wildwood Crest After Malfunction At Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority’s Treatment Center
The closure impacts areas south of Miami Avenue through Jefferson Avenue of Wildwood Crest.
Federal Prison Officer Could Face Charges After Shots Fired Outside Gas Station On City Avenue, Sources Say
Sources tell Eyewitness News the incident began overnight when a number of men began to fight after exiting a nightclub.
Galleries
Spirit Of Philadelphia Re-Launch
Hotel Palmoar Hosts 'Glamsino Royale'
The event benefits the local nonprofit Action Wellness.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Phillies
Eagles
Flyers
Sixers
College
PGA
ODDS
Featured Sports
Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith Searching For Man Who Paid His Bill At Cracker Barrel In Plymouth Meeting
Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith is searching for the man who paid for his family’s meal at a Plymouth Meeting restaurant on Sunday.
Report: Sixers Sign Al Horford, Acquire Josh Richardson In Sign-And-Trade That Sends Jimmy Butler To Heat
The Sixers on Sunday reportedly signed Al Horford and acquired Josh Richardson in a sign-and-trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Heat.
Sports Podcasts
Eagles
Videos
All Videos
News
Weather
Watch Live
CBS3 KYW-TV Watch Live
Weather
School Closings
Philadelphia Weather
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Weather Update: Brief Break From The Heat Continues
Matt Peterson reports.
3 hours ago
Monday Morning Forecast: Brief Break From The Heat Continues
Matt Peterson has the latest forecast.
8 hours ago
Weather Stories
Severe Flooding Leads To State Of Emergency In 3 South Jersey Counties, Forces Dozens From Their Homes
Dozens of roads in the county are closed due to the high water.
Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Moving Through Delaware Valley, Potential For More Flooding
The greatest threat is damaging winds, but heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
New Italian Spot DaMò Pasta Lab Debuts In Philadelphia's Washington Square
A fast-casual homemade pasta bar offering menu items like gnocchi and lasagna.
New East Passyunk French Spot Bistro La Bête Opens Its Doors
Main dishes include crispy fried rainbow trout and apricot-braised lamb.
The Most Popular Restaurants In Philadelphia's Manayunk Neighborhood
Get to know this Philadelphia neighborhood by browsing its most popular local eateries, from an Indian restaurant to a burger bar.
The Best Italian Restaurants In Philadelphia
Looking for a delicious Italian meal near you?
The 5 Best Vegetarian Restaurants In Philadelphia
The most popular vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Philly.
3 New Restaurants Open in Philadelphia
From a colonial cookery to a rooftop burger bars.
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 3
Advertising
Travel
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
'When You Get To The Plane, It's Too Late': CDC Encourages Travelers To Get Vaccinated
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says at least 940 cases of the measles have been recorded in 26 states.
Egg Harbor Plaza Offering No Toll Fee For One Hour On Friday For Memorial Day Weekend
Depending on what time you are heading to the Jersey Shore Friday, you may get a “free pass” while driving through the Egg Harbor Plaza toll.
Contests
Win Family 4-Pack Of Tickets To Hersheypark!
Enter to win!
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 3
Watch Now
LIVE - Press Conference On Fireworks Accident That Injured 9-Year-Old
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
Eyewitness News at 4pm
5:00 PM
Eyewitness News at 5pm
6:00 PM
Eyewitness News at 6pm
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News
View All Programs
Timeline Of NASA’s Apollo Program
Sponsored By