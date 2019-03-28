Phillies Opening Day GuideOpening Day is finally here!

Eli Manning's Top Memory Of Philadelphia Is A 9-Year-Old Giving Him Middle FingerManning said Philadelphia is his most challenging road game, especially when 9-year-old fans are giving you a double middle finger.

Here's What You Can And Can't Bring Into Citizens Bank Park For Phillies' Opening DayBaseball season is finally here so it's a perfect time to freshen up on Citizens Bank Park's security policies.

Anonymous MLB Scout Offensively Blasts Phillies' Odubel Herrera In Sports Illustrated Season PreviewOdubel Herrera was on the receiving end of an offensive potshot Wednesday from an anonymous MLB scout.

'We're Working On That Hard': Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Eyeing Kelly Green Alternative Jerseys For 2020 SeasonLurie hasn't given up on reviving the Eagles' fabled kelly green jerseys.

Phillies' Bryce Harper Named MLB’s Most Overrated Player In Anonymous Players PollBryce Harper has a new team, but he still has the same distinction among his peers.

Fully Loaded Specials: Where To Eat, Drink And Watch During Phillies' Opening DayThere are plenty of places around town where you can catch the game and take advantage of some grand slam specials on food and drinks.

St. Joe's University Names Philadelphia 76ers Assistant Coach Billy Lange As Men’s Basketball Head CoachLange succeeds legendary head coach Phil Martelli, becoming the 15th head coach in the program’s 110-year history.

Phillies Appear To Be Playoff Team, But In Stacked NL East, Are They?On paper, the National League East looks like the toughest division in baseball this season, with four teams capable of making the postseason.

Pass And Stow In-Door Sports Bar, Shake Shack Among New Must-Try Food Features At Citizens Bank ParkThe Phillies held a media only sneak-peak of the new foods at the ballpark and we are ready to spill the beans.