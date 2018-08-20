Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire Contest

Menu
Preliminary Hearing Held For Suspect Accused In Ambush Shooting Of Camden County Detectives
The detectives were shot in an unmarked car at Broadway and Walnut Streets in Camden on Aug. 7 around 8:30 p.m.
Palindrome Baby: Girl Born At 18:18 On 18-18-18
That date is a palindrome, or the same forward and backward.
Gallery: SummerFest Makes A Stop In Wildwood
CBS3 makes a stop in Wildwood, NJ for this week's SummerFest.
PHOTOS: Dîner en Blanc
Dîner en Blanc.
Wentz: Final Hurdle 'Will Be Being Cleared For Contact'
Wentz spoke to the media on Monday as questions swirl if will he be healthy enough to play.
This Week In Golf: Snedeker Leads Start To Finish To Win Wyndham
Brandt Snedeker's first-round 59 at Sedgefield set the pace for his Wyndham Championship title, his ninth win on the PGA Tour.
Latest Headlines
Philly Pretzel Factory Giving Away Free Pretzels To Celebrate 20th Anniversary
Loyal customers can get one free pretzel at any Philly Pretzel Factory location.
Gold Million Records In Bryn Mawr Closing After Over 4 Decades
After more than four decades, a Main Line record shop is closing its doors.
Glass-bottom Bridge Over 500-Feet High Opens In Northeast China
If you're scared of heights, this may make your stomach turn.
New Caramel Chocolate Chip Girl Scout Cookie Unveiled
For the first time in two years the Girl Scouts have announced a new cookie.
12th Annual 'Beech Jazz On The Ave' Festival Held On Cecil B. Moore Avenue Saturday
People were able to take in some music before the rain arrived.
Photo Pop Philly Gets Special Visit From PSPCA Adoptable Puppies Saturday
An adorable event for a good cause in Center City.
Amtrak, SEPTA Service Resumes After Junkyard Fire In Frankford
After a night of frustration, trains are finally on track for Amtrak and SEPTA.
Jersey Shore's Townsends Inlet Bridge Closing For 8 Months In September
Another big change in South Jersey, the Townsends Inlet Bridge will close September 17 for eight months for extensive repairs.
