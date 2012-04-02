MLB Power Rankings

|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Houston Astros
|48-25
|
▲ 1
|The Astros just completed a perfect ten-game road trip and now have won 11 straight games overall. They have regained the American League West Division lead and are ahead of Seattle by 1.5 games now. The next 19 games are against bad teams.
|2
|New York Yankees
|46-21
|
▼ 1
|The Yankees still have to play six extra games to make up for prior weather postponements. We wonder how that will affect the AL East Division race later, as the Red Sox get more rest.
|3
|Boston Red Sox
|49-24
|
—
|The Red Sox split a road series in Seattle over the last four days, which is good for Boston. Failing to score for almost eight innings against Wade LeBlanc on Saturday, however, was not good.
|4
|Atlanta Braves
|42-29
|
▲ 1
|The Braves took care of business this week, sweeping the Mets in a two-game set and taking three of four from the Padres. After a quick jaunt to Toronto, Atlanta is back home for three each against the Orioles and the Reds. More of the same?
|5
|Chicago Cubs
|40-28
|
▲ 1
|Strangely, the Cubs got shutout three times last week, while scoring 26 runs in their other three games. Seven of their next ten games are against the Dodgers, so there’s little time to fix the inconsistencies there.
|6
|Seattle Mariners
|46-26
|
▼ 2
|The Mariners swept the Angels to start the week before splitting with the Red Sox to end it. Now they have a ten-game road trip which starts against the Yankees and the Red Sox, for three games each. Fun?
|7
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|39-32
|
—
|Before losing twice in a row to the Mets over the weekend, the D’backs seemed to have gotten back on track. Now, they have to take a ten-game road trip, and Arizona is just a .500 team away from home.
|8
|Milwaukee Brewers
|42-29
|
▲ 1
|Thirteen of the next 20 games are at home, although the Brewers start this week with three on the road in Pittsburgh. Milwaukee has 21 victories at home this year, and Milwaukee has 21 victories on the road this year. Balance!
|9
|Washington Nationals
|37-31
|
▲ 1
|The Nats have a full week ahead, thanks to a make-up game on Monday against the Yankees. All seven are at home, where Washington has posted just a 15-16 mark this year.
|10
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|37-33
|
▲ 5
|The Dodgers have played well this month, posting an 11-3 record in the month of June. They face a six-game road trip this week through Chicago and New York to face NL foes. Then, they return to L.A. for ten straight games after that.
|11
|Los Angeles Angels
|38-34
|
▼ 3
|Speaking of home games in L.A., the Angels are just 17-18 at home this season. They have six games in Anaheim this week to rectify that situation, two against Arizona and four against Toronto.
|12
|Philadelphia Phillies
|37-32
|
▲ 2
|With a 15-20 road record, it’s good that the Phillies are home for 12 of the next 15 games. But ten of those home contests are against St. Louis, New York (AL), and Washington. The three road games in the middle are against the Nats, too.
|13
|St. Louis Cardinals
|37-32
|
▼ 1
|Sunday Night Baseball is good to teams on losing streaks, evidently. The Cards stopped a four-game slide last night against the Cubs, and now they are on the road all this week. The next 16 games are all against winning clubs.
|14
|Cleveland Indians
|37-33
|
▼ 3
|Darn the Tribe. The inconsistency has to be maddening to fans in Cleveland. After a four-loss week, the team saw its AL Central Division lead cut in half. The Indians are just 19-13 against division foes, all of which are under .500 this season.
|15
|Oakland Athletics
|36-36
|
▼ 2
|The A’s got mowed down by the Astros at home to start the week, but they recovered somewhat with two wins over the Angels on the weekend. They have a ten-game road trip next, all games against losing teams. It’s time for Oakland to make a move.
|16
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|35-36
|
▲ 2
|The Pirates started off a ten-game homestand with two wins against the Reds, but now the Brewers and the Diamondbacks come to town this week. Pittsburgh has its work cut out for it.
|17
|San Francisco Giants
|35-37
|
▼ 1
|The Giants are just 16-26 on the road this season now. They are home now for ten games against sub-.500 teams like themselves. What will San Francisco do with the opportunity?
|18
|Colorado Rockies
|34-37
|
▼ 1
|Even after losing four of six on the road last week, the Rox are 23-18 away from Coors Field this season. Do the math, then ... they’ve been really bad at home, where they will be all this week. The Mets and the Marlins aren’t formidable, however.
|19
|Toronto Blue Jays
|33-38
|
—
|The Blue Jays swept the Nationals at home over the weekend in a victory for Canada over the U.S., perhaps. Toronto is still 15 games out of first place in the AL East, however, and 12.5 games out of a wild-card spot.
|20
|Tampa Bay Rays
|33-38
|
—
|So are the Rays, come to think of it. Even though Tampa Bay swept Toronto to start the week, the next 12 games are against Houston, New York (AL), and Washington. We suspect that will push the team deeper into a standings hole.
|21
|Minnesota Twins
|31-37
|
▲ 4
|For starters, the Twinkies lost two of three in Detroit before winning two of three in Cleveland. This helped keep the AL Central a bloody mess for at least another week. How long will this drama last?
|22
|San Diego Padres
|34-40
|
▼ 1
|Speaking of division madness, the Padres are just 6.5 games out of first place in the NL West, despite being in last place. They continue to do just enough to hang around in the mediocre mess that is MLB’s worst division.
|23
|Detroit Tigers
|36-37
|
▼ 1
|The team’s record is somewhat of a mirage, and now the Tigers have lost first baseman Miguel Cabrera to injury for the rest of the season. Let the rebuilding process proceed in earnest now, Detroit.
|24
|New York Mets
|30-38
|
▼ 1
|Despite winning twice in Arizona over the weekend, the team’s only two wins of the week, New York has lost 12 of its last 15 games. We promise to never mention the Mets’ 11-1 start to the 2018 season again.
|25
|Texas Rangers
|29-44
|
▼ 1
|The Rangers ended a seven-game losing streak on Saturday with a home win against the Rockies and then followed it up with a fun, 13-12 walk-off win on Sunday. In the last six games, Texas has given up at least eight runs four times. Ouch.
|26
|Miami Marlins
|28-44
|
—
|It was a good week for the Marlins, as they won five of seven games. Then again, those victories came against the road-ugly Giants at home and the overall-bad Orioles on the road. Nothing to get excited about in Miami.
|27
|Cincinnati Reds
|26-45
|
—
|The Reds have played three extra-inning games in their last nine, which has only amounted to six extra innings overall. But it’s tiring watching Cincinnati play baseball nonetheless.
|28
|Chicago White Sox
|24-46
|
—
|After going 8-5 over a 13-game stretch to stop the bleeding somewhat, the White Sox lost four games in a row to end the week. Momentum gone. They start this week in Cleveland for three games, where Chicago probably will win twice.
|29
|Baltimore Orioles
|20-50
|
▲ 1
|A nine-game losing streak came to an end on Sunday, as the Orioles beat the Marlins at home. You know it’s historically bad when a team is more games out of first place (27.5) than it has wins on the season (20).
|30
|Kansas City Royals
|22-49
|
▼ 1
|The Royals have just one win in their last 13 games, as they sink deeper into the abyss. They lost twice to Cincinnati at home last week, for example. It doesn’t get much worse than that these days in MLB.
