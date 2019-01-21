Menu
FULL FORECAST
Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Entertainment
Top Spots
Top Spots
Travel
More
Travel
CBS Entertainment
Contests
Station Info
CBS 3
Advertising
News
All News
Local
Consumer
Business
Politics
HealthWatch
Tech
Entertainment
Blogs
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Revolutionary Nasal-Spray Treatment For Depression Awaiting FDA Approval
The drug, Spravato, is a a nasal spray that can relieve severe depression in hours, instead of weeks.
Bensalem Police Arrest Suspected Illegal Immigrants, Seize $4.5 Million Worth Of Heroin/Fentanyl During Raid
Police arrested three men and seized $4.5 million worth of heroin/fentanyl and contraband on Saturday in Bucks County.
Galleries
#CBS3Snow: Eyewitness News Viewer Photos From Latest Winter Storm
Share your photos with us on social media by using the hashtag #CBS3Snow!
190th Philadelphia Flower Show Preview Party
Check out photos of the 190th Philadelphia Flower Show preview party!
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Phillies
Eagles
Flyers
Sixers
College
PGA
ODDS
Shop Team Gear
Featured Sports
Cam Reddish: NCAA Tournament Player To Watch
Cam Reddish, another of Duke's top freshmen recruits, is the team's top three-point threat going into the ACC and NCAA Tournaments.
Bryce Harper Doubles Down On Recruiting Mike Trout To Phillies
Bryce Harper isn’t wasting any time endearing himself to Phillies fans, doubling down on his plans to recruit Mike Trout to Philadelphia.
Sports Podcasts
Eagles
Videos
All Videos
News
Weather
Watch Live
CBS3 KYW-TV Watch Live
Weather
FULL FORECAST
School Closings
Philadelphia Weather
Latest Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
4 Best Spots To Score Antiques In Philadelphia
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top antique hot spots in Philadelphia.
5 Top Spots For Desserts In Philadelphia
Need more desserts in your life?
5 Best Spots To Score Seafood In Atlantic City
Looking to sample the best seafood around town?
Explore The Newest Businesses To Debut In Philadelphia
Interested in getting the lowdown the newest restaurant and retail additions to Philadelphia?
3 Family And Learning Events To Check Out In Philadelphia This Weekend
From a Black History Month celebration at a historic playground to a deal on children's gymnastics classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun.
South Street Barbershop Taking Hair Cutting Experience To 'Another Planet'
From a custom built UFO reception desk to an in-house theater, this is not your typical barber shop.
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 3
Advertising
Travel
Philadelphia Weather: Amtrak, SEPTA, PATCO, NJ Transit Announce Cancellations And Modifications For Winter Storm
SEPTA Regional Rail, AMTRAK, PATCO and NJ Transit have announced modified services and cancellations.
Uber Reportedly Preparing To Go Public Despite Losing Over $1 Billion In 2018
Uber recently unveiled some of its key financial data from 2018.
Road Closures, Pedestrian Movement Restrictions To Cause Major Detours In Center City Sunday
Road closures and restrictions on pedestrian movements during a heavy equipment helicopter lift operation in Center City will impact all SEPTA modes of transportation on Sunday.
Contests
Martin Law Employee Of The Month Contest
Martin Law employee of the month contest.
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 3
Watch Now
KYW- News At 5/6 PM
On Air Schedule:
5:00 PM
Eyewitness News at 5pm
6:00 PM
Eyewitness News at 6pm
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
7:00 PM
Inside Edition
7:30 PM
Entertainment Tonight
View All Programs
Martin Law Employee Of The Month Contest
Sponsored By