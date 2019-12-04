CBSN
Twin Brother Charged In Shooting That Killed Mastery Charter North High School Football StarA star Philadelphia high school football player was shot and killed when a gun his twin brother was handling somehow went off. Katie Johnston reports.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Charges Against State Rep. Movita Johnson-HarrellAttorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges against Movita Johnson-Harrell, which include perjury, tampering with public records and theft.
Watch A Special Holiday Performance From The Voices of GwyneddThe Voices of Gwynedd is a 100-member choir comprised of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends of Gwynedd Mercy University.
Bustard's Christmas Trees Participating In Trees For TroopsPat Gallen reports.
AG Shapiro To Announce Charges Against Public Official In PhiladelphiaShapiro is expected to make the announcement at 10 a.m. during a press conference.
Bustard's Christmas Trees In Lansdale Is Celebrating 90 YearsPat Gallen reports.
Wednesday Morning Forecast: Continued Cold This WeekMeteorologist Tiffany Savona has the latest forecast.
Brotherly Love: Gratitude For ToyFestUkee Washington reports.