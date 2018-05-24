ELECTION DAY:
The Polls Are Open
Latest Headlines
Philadelphia Voters Report Broken Machines, Unable To Vote For Correct Candidates
It took about 25 minutes before the machines were fixed, but it was an inconvenience for many trying to get to work.
Police Searching For White Van Following Deadly Accident On Schuylkill Expressway
Police are searching for a third vehicle that was involved in the deadly accident.
Career Wardrobe Empowering Fashion Show
'17 Bridges' Films Car Chase On Market Street
"17 Bridges" starring Chadwick Boseman continues filming in Philadelphia.
Featured Sports
Villanova Unveils Totally Redesigned Basketball Team, Arena As Title Defense Begins Tuesday
Villanova has undergone drastic changes this offseason, both on the court and the court itself.
Giroux Scores Twice, Flyers Beat Coyotes 5-2
Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Calvin Pickard stopped 35 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers ended the Arizona Coyotes' five-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory Monday night.
Eagles
Latest Headlines
Fashionistas Can Now Browse Priceless Collection Of Couture In Philly
Off of the catwalk and into a show stopping display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is a new Fabulous Fashion exhibit.
Parx Casino To Open $10 Million Sports Betting Complex In Bensalem
Parx was one of the first casinos in the state to get a sports betting license.
Gritty Shook As Philadelphians Show Mascot Love With Halloween Costumes
It turns out that Gritty is very particular about his "lewk".
Look for Teal Pumpkins for Allergy-Free Halloween Treats
The nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project was started by a group called FARE (Food Allergy & Research Education).
4 Great Fall Getaway Ideas For Every Kind Of Vacation
The fall season is not only one of the most affordable and less hectic times to travel, it's also one of the most beautiful, conjuring up images of autumn leaves, pastoral landscapes and lively harvest festivals.
Budget Getaway: Fly From Philadelphia To Charleston (And Back Again)
The city sits on a harbor at the nexus of three rivers, and it boasts a vibrant music and arts scene, along with numerous museums and family-friendly attractions.
Alabama Airport Gives Away $25,000 Worth Of Flights To Celebrate 50th Anniversary
That translates to 50 vouchers for $500, a great birthday gift for the HSV Airport in Huntsville, Alabama.
Titanic II Expected To Make Maiden Voyage In 2022
Fans of the Titanic could soon fulfill their dream of sailing the well-known vessel.
Airlines Take Measures To Deal With Growing Passengers, Shrinking Seats
The CDC says the average American has gained about 15 pounds in the past two decades.
The Gaylord National 2018 Contest
Enter today!
