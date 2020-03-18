PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The coronavirus outbreak is prompting stores and supermarkets in our area to modify their hours and policies to help protect seniors and their most vulnerable guests. See the list of local stores that are modifying hours below:
- WHOLE FOODS: Starting March 18, Whole Foods Market locations will open an hour early at 6 a.m. to allow customers who are 60 and older to shop. It will then open to the general public at 7 a.m. The stores also close two hours early.
- GIANT: Starting March 19, Giant will set aside time for shoppers age 60 and older. They can shop from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m daily. Giant stores will also close early at 10 p.m.
- TARGET: The company says they will reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns. Stores will close at 9 p.m. to allow employees to clean and restock shelves.
- DOLLAR GENERAL: Stores are adjusting their hours for older shoppers. The first hour of operations each day will be dedicated solely to senior customers. All stores will also close one hour earlier to allow employees clean and restock store shelves.
- WALMART: The company says all of its 24-hour stores will be moving to a 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. schedule until further notice.