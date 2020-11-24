It’s the season for giving thanks – and giving back. In a year unlike any other, we can still make a big difference. It’s a great time of the year to give to those who really need our help.

Watch the Ronald McDonald House Charities Virtual Telethon on Tuesday, November 24 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The telethon will be featured in all local newscasts and during programming throughout the day on both CBS3 and CW Philly.

Additionally we will be airing a one-hour special highlighting the charity, RMHC families and how our viewers can get involved.

The special will air at 9 a.m. on CBS3, 10 a.m. on CW Philly; 3 p.m. on CW Philly and 7 p.m. on CBS3. CBSN Philly will also be streaming the 7 p.m. hour.

WAYS TO DONATE

Call: 1-888-506-HOPE (888-506-4673)

Online: www.rmhtelethon.org/donate

Venmo: @RMHCPhillyRegion

Text: Text the word “FAMILY” to 20222 to make a $25 donation