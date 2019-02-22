Get The Latest On March MadnessWith the NCAA Tournament underway, keep up with all the action.

Wally Szczerbiak: 'Zion Williamson Is The Best Defender In College Basketball'Szczerbiak is high on both Duke and Gonzaga to make a deep run in the tournament.

Ian Eagle: 'For Many Of The Participants Involved This Is A Career Highlight'The veteran CBS play by play man weighs in on what the most interesting part of the tournament is for him and how he conveys the emotion of the games.

Steve Smith Talks Tom Izzo, Cassius Winston & 2019 NCAA TournamentSmitty explains what makes Tom Izzo a great coach and why Cassius Winston is such a special player.

Come Play Our Bracket Challenge!Test your knowledge of the Tournament against friends, family and VIPs for the chance to win $1,000!

Watch CBS3's Jim Donovan Pick His March Madness BracketIf you think you can do better than Jim, you can sign up for the CBS Philly Bracket Challenge for a chance to win $1,000!

Fran Dunphy's Historic Coaching Career Ends With Temple's 81-70 NCAA Tournament Loss To BelmontDunphy is retiring after his 13th season at Temple.

NCAA Tournament: Fans Cheer On Wildcats As Villanova Leaves For First-Round Game Against St. Mary'sNo. 6 Villanova plays No. 11 St. Mary's Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Sports Betting Expected To Make Atlantic City Casinos Destination For NCAA TournamentAtlantic City casinos with sports books are expecting big turnouts for the first NCAA basketball tournament since sports betting became legal in New Jersey last year.

Saint Joseph's University Fires Head Men's Basketball Coach Phil MartelliSaint Joseph's University fired men's basketball head coach Phil Martelli after 24 seasons, the university announced Tuesday.

Tracy Wolfson Discusses Her Favorite Storylines In This Year's TournamentTracy Wolfson, CBS Sports' lead sideline reporter for the NCAA Tournament, on the year's biggest stories and preparing for March Madness.

What Can The Numbers Tell Us About Choosing A Bracket?People make March Madness bracket choices based on CBS Sports analyst recommendations, team colors, school mascots, and many other factors.