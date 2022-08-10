WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County.
Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area.READ MORE: Some Philadelphia Wawas Will No Longer Be Open 24 Hours
The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate.READ MORE: Sesame Place Announces Changes To Diversity Programs After Recent High-Profile Racial Incidents
The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus.
State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.MORE NEWS: Demolition Of Fishtown's Historic St. Laurentius Church Could Begin This Week