PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are expecting to hear more about a tentative deal to sell Chestnut Hill Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. A virtual press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
Local lawmakers Dwight Evans and Art Haywood are scheduled to provide details about the plan.
- What: Congressman Dwight Evans (D-PA-3rd), state Sen. Art Haywood (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) and representatives of several area healthcare systems will hold a news conference to urge approval of an agreement that would keep Chestnut Hill Hospital open
- When: Tuesday, Aug. 9
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
On Monday, Eyewitness News reported Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.