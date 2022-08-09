DOVER, Del. (CBS) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old Dover teenager. Taniyah Quail-Marker was last seen with a man on Aug. 7 around midnight leaving a relative’s residence on the 100 block of MacDonald Grove.
Dover police say Quail-Marker may be held involuntarily and may be in danger.
Quail-Marker was last seen wearing a blue Cookie Monster shirt, shorts and white Crocs. She is described as 5’04” tall and weighs approximately 240 pounds.
The man she is accompanied by is described as a skinny Black male with dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing. He was seen inside of a blue Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799.