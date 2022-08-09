PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is opening its second location in Philadelphia on Tuesday. It’s located along 12th Street right near Temple University.
Raising Cane’s is kicking off the opening celebration early with a “luck 20” drawing. Twenty customers will win free Cane’s for a year.
Entries will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday and the winners will be announced before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m.
The first Raising Cane’s opened in University City earlier this year.