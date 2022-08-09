PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street.
One man was shot and killed.READ MORE: Heat Health Emergency In Philadelphia Has Residents Running For Cover From Sun: 'This Heat Is Like, Dangerous'
A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured.READ MORE: Mother Of 6 Stabbed To Death In West Philly Had Protective Order Against Fiance Charged In Her Murder
CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes.MORE NEWS: Philabundance Distributing More Food Than Ever Amid Skyrocketing Prices Caused By Inflation
No arrests have been made.