By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street.

One man was shot and killed.

A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured.

CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes.

No arrests have been made.