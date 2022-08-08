PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a tense scene as sheriff’s deputies dismantled a protest encampment in West Philadelphia after a judge ordered them out by 9 a.m. The encampment was set up to protect the sale and redevelopment of University City Townhomes at 40th and Market Streets.

The sheriff’s office didn’t wait a minute to begin evicting members of an encampment who had been set up for the last month outside the townhomes. The court order stated to begin the removal of the encampment no sooner than 9 a.m. Monday and that’s exactly what happened.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as law enforcement began taking down canopies, cabanas and tents. Those who resisted or refused to leave were taken into custody. CBS3 is awaiting official word if citations were issued for possibly disorderly conduct.

At this time, we are unaware of any injuries to the public or police.

The dispute over housing in University City has been smoldering since 2021 when it was announced the owners of the property would be selling and redeveloping the parcel of land, effectively ending living arrangements for some tenants going on more than 20 years at the location.

The property owners have described those resisting leaving the area as trespassers.

They took the matter to a judge, who signed off late last week, ordering the dismantling of the encampment and the removal of those alleged trespassers.

There is a Sept. 7 eviction date for those living inside units of the UC Townhomes.

Tenants here were first given notice owners would not be renewing a federal contract with HUD in July of 2021, more than a year ago.

Eyewitness News has heard from people furious with police action Monday morning. The sheriff defended her office’s carrying out of the court order but sympathized with demonstrators and those living in the townhomes.