PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man who violated a protection order has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old woman in West Philadelphia. Raymond Thompson, 34, is charged with murder and possessing instruments of crime.
Officers were called to the 5300 block of Chestnut Street for a person with a weapon on Aug. 6 around 8:20 a.m.
Police found a 2002 Honda Odyssey with a 34-year-old woman in the front passenger seat suffering stab wounds to the neck and arms.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was identified by police as Ashley Lockhart.
Police say Lockhart had a valid protection order against Thompson.
Thompson was taken into custody Saturday shortly after the incident and a weapon was recovered.
No further information is available at this time.