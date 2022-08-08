PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Inflation continues to skyrocket across the United States. The rising cost of groceries has many people turning to local food banks for help to feed their families.
The Philadelphia region has a number of food banks and pantries you can turn to if you need food assistance.
Here is a list of food banks and pantries in the Philadelphia area:
- Philabundance: Enter your zip code to find the closed free food resources near you.
- Mazzoni Center: You must be referred by your case manager or medical provider in order to access this food bank. Clients must also be Ryan White certified. Click here for more information and the food banks’ hours of operation.
- Coalition Against Hunger: Click here to find locations near your home.
- City of Philadelphia Food Distribution Sites: The City of Philadelphia has a number of food distribution sites available. Some locations only provide meals for senior citizens and students, but there are also locations that provide meals for anyone. No ID is necessary. Click here to view the list of locations.
In New Jersey:
- The Food Bank of South Jersey: This food bank works with agencies across Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem Counties. You can find the closest food bank to your South Jersey home by entering your zip code on their website. Click here for more information.
- Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch
6735 Black Horse Pike
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
609-383-8843
www.njfoodbank.org
In Delaware:
Food Bank of Delaware – Newark Branch
14 Garfield Way
Newark, DE 19713
(302) 292-1305
www.fbd.org
Food Bank of Delaware – Milford Branch
1040 Mattlind Way
Milford, DE 19963
Tel: (302) 424-3301
www.fbd.org