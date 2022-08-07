PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least eight people were injured after a tree fell on top of them in Fairmount Park in West Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Fire Department was called to an area behind The Mann Center on the 5300 block of North George’s Hill Drive at 12:20 p.m. Sunday.
An old tree fell during a graduation class reunion party, injuring people in their 60s, Philadelphia police say.
The Philadelphia Fire Department confirmed to Eyewitness News at least eight people have been transported to area hospitals. One person was trapped underneath the tree and required extrication.READ MORE: Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say
The incident was placed under control at 12:41 p.m. Sunday.
No further information is available at this time.