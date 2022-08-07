Eagles Fans Excited For Season To Start Following Open Practice At Lincoln Financial Field

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are ready to rock and roll for a new season. The team held its annual open practice Sunday night and CBS3 caught up with fans.

It may have only been practice but Sunday had all the feels of game day.

Fans excitedly geared up in their Eagles green to watch the Birds play at the Linc.

Steve Jamison took his sons to the game.

“I remember as a kid going up to Lehigh and seeing all the guys up there and getting really close to the guys, the players,” Jamison said. “It’s just cool to bring the little guys down.”

“I think our chances are pretty good since we just got A.J. Brown, Jordan Davis,” Ian Lee said.

“I’m excited about watching the passing game,” Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael said.

Carmichael, who arrived after a weekend in Canton, Ohio, said being on the field never gets old.

“It’s going to be exciting just to watch these guys and see what they can do,” the former Eagles wideout said.

Before the team ran out, head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters about training camp.

“We’re constantly in the business of getting better,” Sirianni said.

One player had more than one reason to celebrate the day.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts rang in his 24th birthday in front of a few thousand Eagles faithful.

And while the season hasn’t officially even started yet, expectations are high.

“I hate to be the one that be like, ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl,’ but we are,” one woman said. “We have to be because there’s too many great players.”

If you missed out on Sunday night’s action, don’t worry. The Birds are back at the Linc Friday night for their first preseason game against the Jets.