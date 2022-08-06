CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The man accused of abducting a woman from Delaware County is under arrest. The woman was found unharmed in North Carolina. CBS3 was told she has been in contact with her family and they are now trying to figure out how to get her home.

Police say they got a tip that 31-year-old Shameka Thompson and 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon were on their way to North Carolina. They were found Saturday morning in Fayetteville, which is over 400 miles away from Chester.

Police say Thompson was taken by Harmon from West 21st Street in Chester, Friday afternoon. Police say they’re boyfriend and girlfriend, but the concern was that Harmon is the suspect in a murder that happened earlier in the week. It’s believed the abduction was linked to that homicide.

The Chester Police Department has an active arrest warrant for Dehmier Edward Harmon, for the murder of Leon Culbreath which occurred on Aug. 3, 2022 in the area of the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue.

Harmon will have an extradition hearing on Monday, police say.

Harmon was taken into custody without incident.

