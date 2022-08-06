CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State police have issued an endangered missing person alert after a 31-year-old woman was abducted by a murder suspect in Chester. Police say Shameeka Thompson was abducted by 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon.

Harmon is wanted for the Aug. 3 murder of Leon Culbreath on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue.

Police say Harmon kidnapped Thompson on Friday afternoon. Thompson was last seen in the area of West 21st Street in Chester City around 4 p.m.

According to state police, Thompson was abducted by Harmon, who fled in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with the Delaware license plate 4-1-1-4-4-5. Police believe he’s headed to North Carolina.

State police say Thompson is 5 foot 6, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a Cheetah print shirt with a brown scarf and blue jeans.

“I just want her home. She has kids,” Tanice Campbell, Thompson’s cousin, said. “She has two.”

Campbell says Thompson’s mom broke the news to her.

“I just want her to get home safe,” Campbell said.

Harmon is accused of murdering Culbreath on Wednesday. Investigators believe Thompson was taken in relation to that murder.

Campbell says she doesn’t know anything about Harmon and can’t even imagine what her cousin is going through right now.

“She is scared. I know she scared,” Campbell said. “She don’t know what to think.”

As police continue to search for Thompson, Campbell has a message for the man who took her cousin.

“Just let her come home, let her come home to her kids,” Campbell said.

Police say Harmon should be considered armed and dangerous.

Call the police if you have any information about Thompson or Harmon’s whereabouts.

CBS3’s Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.