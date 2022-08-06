PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An unidentified woman in her early 30s was stabbed multiple times and killed in West Philadelphia on Saturday, police say. The woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey.
Police say she suffered multiple stab wounds throughout her body and one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m.
No arrests were made at this point but the weapon was recovered.
