Philadelphia Police Arrest Man Driving Stolen Vehicle From Florida After Hitting Several Parked Cars In Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they arrested a man driving a stolen car from Florida after he hit several parked cars in Philadelphia’s Frankford section on Saturday. The incident happened near Bridge and Summerdale Streets around 1:30 p.m.
Police say an officer saw the man driving the wrong way and almost hit him. While doing so, he hit several parked vehicles.
Police say nobody was injured during the incident.
The car the man was driving was reportedly stolen from Florida. His identity is unknown at this time.