WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A former Pennsylvania state trooper has been sentenced to 42 to 88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. Darren Lawrence, 62, of Wilmington, Delaware was convicted of 19 counts of abuse in 2021, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other related charges.

The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between 9 and 12 years old and left in Lawrence’s care.

“The sexual abuse and suffering this young woman endured when she was a child at the hands of Darren Lawrence is incomprehensible,” Ryan said in a release. “I commend her bravery and resilience in coming forward after so many years to get justice for herself. She is a role model for others and she demonstrates that it is never too late to speak the truth. Now that the defendant is going to prison for a very long time, hopefully, she will find peace to move forward with her life.”

In February 2020, the victim reported to Chester County detectives that she had been sexually abused by Lawrence. Investigators learned the defendant sexually abused the victim at least once a month when she was in his care at different locations in Chester County, including at his home in Kennett Township.