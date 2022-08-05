PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Derrick Blye of Philadelphia.
The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m.
Police say Blye was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m.
A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian.
No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say.
